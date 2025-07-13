Meet the footpath warriors of Bengaluru

Perhaps guerilla tactics are the only way to make things move, as Arun Pai has found out. The founder of walking tour company Bangalore Walks, who has been associated with citizen-led initiatives like The Ugly Indian that has worked on fixing small but visible infrastructure gaps in various Bengaluru neighbourhoods, started drawing attention to the condition of footpaths through a series of events since October 2023. He initiated The Footpath Challenge, where a social media call gathers hundreds of people to walk around the city and record how walkable it is. “I don’t call it an audit. It’s not as technical. We use around 10 parameters to rate a footpath, like whether you can drag a wheeled suitcase on the footpath and what distance you can cover without having to lift it," says Pai. In December, he organised a 15-day BLRWalkfest as part of the BLR Hubba festival during which over 100 people walked through different neighbourhoods and rated footpaths every day for a fortnight.