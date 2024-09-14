Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Ideas/  A note on the issue: A forest holiday—by the water

A note on the issue: A forest holiday—by the water

Shalini Umachandran

Mangroves are integral to local communities, and it is those connections of sustainability, harmony and daily life that would draw travelers

A mangrove forest meets the Pacific Ocean in Australia

To be perfectly honest, there’s not much to do in a mangrove forest. You can hire a boat and float through its intricate, ever narrowing network of waterways, marvelling at the silence, the shades of green and the way the sun glints off the water. Unless you’re an avid birdwatcher, an amateur naturalist or the intrepid kind to take a kayak out by yourself despite warnings of crocodile sightings, it’s hard to fill more than an afternoon with a trip to the mangroves.

Also read: Where the forest meets the sea: Walking the mangroves of Queensland

Yet, these mysterious forests that sit on the margins between land and sea are among the richest, most interesting places to visit, as we write this week in Lounge. Goa, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Maharashtra and a few other states have mangroves, often with national parks situated within. Most of these states’ tourism websites will gush about kayaking and parasailing but really, most of us aren’t looking for all that.

Across the country, mangroves are integral to local communities, and it is those connections of sustainability, harmony and daily life that would draw travellers. Maharashtra’s Koli, for instance, rely on mangroves for survival and have started their own efforts, including boat rides, walks and food pop-ups, to protect and create awareness about them. These are aspects that could be highlighted in tourism as Queensland in Australia does. Forest walks by the indigenous Kuku Yalanji, another story explains, bring alive the connected ecology of the ancient Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef. It’s interactive, it’s not merely for adventure sports lovers or birdwatchers, and it’s truly educative, serving the purpose of conservation.

The language of protection in India tends to the technical—intertidal zones, biological barriers, carbon sinks. While all this is true and should be reason enough to protect ecosystems, sometimes we just need an engaging show-and-tell: this is the community that thrives because of the mangroves, this is what the mangroves do for you, and here’s how you can help.

Other stories in this issue include a report on pregnancy and sports, with a special focus on the expectant mothers who participated in the Olympics and Paralympics, a profile of Phani Kishan Addepalli of Swiggy; and a selection of what to watch, read and do.

Write to the editor at shalini.umachandran@htlive.com

@shalinimb

Also read: For chefs, personal style is on the menu

For chefs, personal style is on the menu

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalini Umachandran

Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for deeply reported features, opinion and articles on issues that matter. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru, and has worked as a reporter, a podcaster and an editor for publications across India. She is the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an IWMF reporting fellow for Honduras, and a fellow of the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.