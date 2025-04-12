‘Fortune Seekers’: How the Nattukottai Chettiars influenced global finance
SummaryRaman Mahadevan's ‘Fortune Seekers’ captures the history of the mercantile Nattukottai Chettiars from Tamil Nadu. In this excerpt, he explains how Ceylon became their first stop while seeking business opportunities
Ceylon, possibly because of its geographical proximity to their homeland, was among the first overseas regions to which the Chettiars went in search of profitable business opportunities. Their association with Ceylon went back to when it was under Dutch rule, between 1656 and 1796. However, owing to their restrictive trade policy, characterized by monopolies, the scope for investment was limited and the Chettiars’ activities were on a low key. It was only after the establishment of British rule through the English East India Company, followed by the lifting of restrictions on internal and external trade, that there was a noticeable flow of Chettiar capital into Ceylon. The Ceylon Chettiar Chamber of Commerce, while recalling the history of the community, claimed that the first Chettiar firm in the island was established in 1820. This marked the initial phase of the organized flow of Chettiar capital.