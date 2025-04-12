‘Fortune Seekers’: How the Nattukottai Chettiars influenced global finance

Until the European exchange banks set up shop in the island in the latter half of the nineteenth century, the Chettiars were considered to be the major bankers and, for a while at least, they exerted a significant influence, financially, on the island economy. Their role as financiers assumed importance principally on account of the peculiar exchange problem that Ceylon faced during this period. This emanated from the island having to meet the trade deficit with India in rupees out of receipt of excess sterling earned from Ceylon’s exports to England and to Europe. Thus, sterling had to be converted into rupees. This vital function was performed by the Chettiars. Utilizing their connections in south India, the Chettiar firms were able to arrange for remittances to and from India. As they had virtually a monopoly in this line of business, almost all the European merchants were said to have had dealings with them. There is also evidence that Chettiar finance was utilized in transporting the little native coffee that was then produced from the interior to the major trading centre.