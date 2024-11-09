Fixing the fault in our stars

The moment he realised he’d called it wrong and Donald Trump was going to be the next US President, the “Nostradamus of US elections" Allan Lichtman held his head in his hands and declared that “democracy is gone". He’d got nine elections right in the past based on a model of reading historical patterns, but it’s certainly telling that so many people placed so much stock in his placid belief (despite the misogyny of the average American) that Kamala Harris would win. We all love predictions. They give us hope. They give us a sense of control over outcomes far in the future. They make us think we could actually adult.

Looking into the future, or claiming that one can, is a big business, especially in India and especially when catering to 30-somethings who have lived through a global recession, unimaginable terror attacks, a pandemic, massive climate change events, and a few wars since their teenage years. With everything seeming to be in flux, they are turning to all sorts of mystical practices—from astrology and tarot card reading to divination and manifestation—to calm their anxieties and quiet any forebodings. None of these are new—after all, most Indians have an astrological chart or an aunt twice removed who can “read signs and colours"—but today’s practitioners are blending wellness with mysticism for an audience that wants to believe they understand why they’re wearing a particular amulet. In a reported piece, Pooja Singh explains why millennials and post-millennials are putting their faith in healers of all kinds, and the ways in which these occult practitioners are adapting their old methods and vocabulary to Gen Y and Z speak, Reels and AI avatars. It’s a story that captures the pulse of a generation that’s anxious yet hopeful, worried yet confident that they can control the future.

Once you’ve read it, skip ahead to our curation of the best of Art Mumbai. This year, the city itself has turned muse for artists, and there is a unique outdoor show of sculptures that act both as pieces to marvel at and navigation points to help you make your way through the exhibition. Or flip back a few pages to read about shows to watch, books to read, clothes to covet and teas to try. All stars of a different kind.