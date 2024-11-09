Fixing the fault in our stars
SummaryMillennials and post-millennials are turning to astrology, tarot and other faith-based practices to convince themselves that the future isn’t so uncertain after all
The moment he realised he’d called it wrong and Donald Trump was going to be the next US President, the “Nostradamus of US elections" Allan Lichtman held his head in his hands and declared that “democracy is gone". He’d got nine elections right in the past based on a model of reading historical patterns, but it’s certainly telling that so many people placed so much stock in his placid belief (despite the misogyny of the average American) that Kamala Harris would win. We all love predictions. They give us hope. They give us a sense of control over outcomes far in the future. They make us think we could actually adult.