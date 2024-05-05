The joy of getting inked with a fountain pen
SummaryFountain pen enthusiasts, a passionate but tiny minority, can now find not just community online, but also rare pens and customers
Buying the right fountain pen is trickier than I imagined.
Tarun Awasthi of Kanwrite Pens, which has manufactured fountain pens and nibs since 1986, patiently guides me through the process. Awasthi is the third generation in the family business.
“First hold these pens," he says gesturing at an array of pens on a table. “Feel the body grip. See what suits your hand. Don’t worry about the nib."
Also read: Show a little kindness to lower the temperature
I choose one that’s a little stout, but fits snugly in my hand.
“Now choose a nib." There are 14 kinds to choose from—Fine, Medium, Medium Flex, Medium Stub, Architect, Broad Ultra Flex and so on.
Sensing my panic, he says, “Flex is for calligraphy really. You try the medium or fine."
The Broad actually feels smoother but he says, “I know it does. You can doodle nicely but if you write, it will blot on most of the paper we use here."
Finally when I settle on a nib and a body, he says, “Now you can choose the colour."