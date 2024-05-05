The joy of getting inked with a fountain pen

However Gandhi was not a fountain pen advocate, according to the book Inked in India: Fountain Pens and a Story of Make and Unmake (2022) by Bibek Debroy and Sovan Roy. Gandhi looked upon them as a modern luxury. In 1932, he wrote, “Nobody in the Ashram should need a fountain pen" advising everyone to use reed pens or dip pens. Even as late as 1947, in his Advice to Students, he wrote, “Learn to do with a pen-holder and ink costing two annas, instead of a fountain pen costing ₹50." But he also recognised that he had become a “lone voice" in his insistence that reed pens were best for Indian scripts.