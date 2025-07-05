Frederick Forsyth's ‘Jackal’ is back in 2025

Whereas Forsyth took great pains to depict the planning of the murder from its inception and the political storm that enabled it, the show’s focus is squarely on the Jackal, who is just a seasoned mercenary. He already knows the best gunmakers around town, and his knowledge of artillery, thanks to his army background, is phenomenal. In this sense, the show reinvents the question of “how"—the one which impressed Child so much when he read Forsyth’s book for the first time at the age of 18. What it also does, somewhat clumsily, is give the Jackal a back story that lends psychological depth to his character. In spite of the poker face he puts on, he is, we learn, a family man, with a Spanish wife, who has no idea of his real identity, and a loving father to a toddler.