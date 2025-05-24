French Open 2025: Who to watch for at Roland Garros
Deepti Patwardhan 8 min read 24 May 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryWith the Big 3 behind us—Nadal, Federer and Djokovic—no set narratives, and no overwhelming favourites, the French Open is anyone’s game now
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mohamed, remember when tennis was easy?" Alexander Bublik needled chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani during a changeover in his round of 16 match against Jakub Menšík at the Madrid Masters last month. “Like five years ago it was super easy to play tennis. A bunch of random people in the top 50, barely moving. Now this guy is not even top 5, not even top 10. F*** is that?"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story