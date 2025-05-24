French Open 2025: Who to watch for at Roland Garros

“(This is) kind of new reality for me, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament," he said after losing to Alejandro Tabilo in Monte Carlo. “Things are different, obviously, with my strokes, with my body, with my movement. But that’s, I guess, the circle of life and the career. I will try to make the most out of these new circumstances, particularly on Grand Slams, where it counts the most. I’m not going into Roland Garros as one of the main favourites. Maybe that can help, I don’t know, we will see."