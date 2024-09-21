A note on the issue: A little help from my friends
SummaryWho to let into our lives and how far is a delicate exercise in discernment and discrimination
Over the past few months, friendship has come up a lot during our editorial meetings while discussing a whole range of stories, from dating and ageing to relationships. Some of us were content with the same friends we’d had for years, some of us had a more laissez-faire attitude of letting people drift in an out and enjoying the company while it lasted, some of us were finding it hard to make or keep friends, and some of us just didn’t want to make the effort. We even contemplated whether we were friends, colleagues or just people who liked working together, considering we spend so much time together yet are all separated by time, distance and circumstances.