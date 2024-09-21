A note on the issue: A little help from my friends

It’s a delicate exercise in discernment and discrimination: Who to let into our lives and how far? And that, essentially, is at the heart of every friendship, and of our cover story this week. Is the idea of that one special best friend dead and do we even need one? Isn’t a community of friends, each of whom shows up for a different reason, a more practical way to navigate life? Pooja Singh decided to spend six months looking for a new best friend—and though she hasn’t found one, and doesn’t think she will, she has written a clear-eyed yet heartfelt piece about the innate desire to find that person with whom you can share anything without fear of judgement, even that moment at which you weren’t at your finest.