Why nurturing friendships outside marriage is important

At the same time very often as a culture we undermine the value of individual friendships and the needs it fulfils. I think of friendships as a third place, metaphorically and literally, where we can show up, beyond our home or the workplace. The fact that they exist is healing in itself—we can choose the intensity, frequency with which we meet, how we navigate them based on reciprocity, shared values, and a sprinkle of generosity and trust that is built into the fabric of the relationship. Friendships help us to maintain our own unique identities, perspectives and views.