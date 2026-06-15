The future of leadership belongs to executives who know how to look beyond algorithmic data

Every age creates its own managerial obsession. The 1980s worshipped scale. The 1990s celebrated globalization. The first decades of the twenty-first century chased disruption and digital transformation. Today, artificial intelligence has become the new altar before which executives gather. Strategy decks are being rewritten, business schools are redesigning curricula, and consultants are repackaging old wisdom in new algorithmic wrappers.
Yet as AI makes knowledge increasingly accessible and expertise increasingly replicable, a more fundamental question emerges: what remains uniquely human in leadership?
The answer may lie not in thinking harder but in seeing better. The future may not belong to leaders who know the most. It may belong to those who notice the most.
This thought occurred to me while watching Made in India: A Titan Story, a compelling account of the rise of Titan Watches. On the surface, it is the story of an Indian company entering a market crowded with imported brands and dominated by a culture of smuggling. At a deeper level, it is the story of vision—not the vision celebrated in mission statements, but the quieter and rarer ability to see what others overlook.
The series portrays Xerxes Desai, magnificently played by Jim Sarbh, and J.R.D. Tata, portrayed with characteristic gravitas by Naseeruddin Shah, not merely as business leaders but as attentive observers of human aspirations. They did not begin with spreadsheets. They began with people.
Most competitors saw watches as devices that measured time. Desai saw something else. He saw aspiration on the wrist of a young professional. He saw pride in owning a beautifully designed Indian product. He saw identity where others saw inventory.