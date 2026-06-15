The future of leadership belongs to executives who know how to look beyond algorithmic data

Every age creates its own managerial obsession. The 1980s worshipped scale. The 1990s celebrated globalization. The first decades of the twenty-first century chased disruption and digital transformation. Today, artificial intelligence has become the new altar before which executives gather. Strategy decks are being rewritten, business schools are redesigning curricula, and consultants are repackaging old wisdom in new algorithmic wrappers.
Every age creates its own managerial obsession. The 1980s worshipped scale. The 1990s celebrated globalization. The first decades of the twenty-first century chased disruption and digital transformation. Today, artificial intelligence has become the new altar before which executives gather. Strategy decks are being rewritten, business schools are redesigning curricula, and consultants are repackaging old wisdom in new algorithmic wrappers.
Yet as AI makes knowledge increasingly accessible and expertise increasingly replicable, a more fundamental question emerges: what remains uniquely human in leadership?
Yet as AI makes knowledge increasingly accessible and expertise increasingly replicable, a more fundamental question emerges: what remains uniquely human in leadership?
The answer may lie not in thinking harder but in seeing better. The future may not belong to leaders who know the most. It may belong to those who notice the most.
This thought occurred to me while watching Made in India: A Titan Story, a compelling account of the rise of Titan Watches. On the surface, it is the story of an Indian company entering a market crowded with imported brands and dominated by a culture of smuggling. At a deeper level, it is the story of vision—not the vision celebrated in mission statements, but the quieter and rarer ability to see what others overlook.
The series portrays Xerxes Desai, magnificently played by Jim Sarbh, and J.R.D. Tata, portrayed with characteristic gravitas by Naseeruddin Shah, not merely as business leaders but as attentive observers of human aspirations. They did not begin with spreadsheets. They began with people.
Most competitors saw watches as devices that measured time. Desai saw something else. He saw aspiration on the wrist of a young professional. He saw pride in owning a beautifully designed Indian product. He saw identity where others saw inventory.
The difference appears subtle until one realizes that entire industries are transformed by such acts of perception.
Leadership literature often celebrates visionaries who think differently. Perhaps it should spend more time studying leaders who observe differently.
Many aspiring CEOs spend years mastering presentations, frameworks and strategic models. Few spend equal time cultivating the discipline of observation. Yet fortunes often hide in what organizations dismiss as routine. Equally, disasters frequently announce their arrival through small signals that nobody notices.
The higher leaders climb, the greater the danger that they lose touch with reality. Ironically, hierarchy can become a barrier to sight. Surrounded by filtered information, executives risk inhabiting a world of reports rather than a world of experiences.
The Titan story reminds us that excellence is rarely born in conference rooms. It emerges from a thousand details patiently attended to. Desai’s obsession with design, manufacturing quality, customer experience and aesthetics was not a distraction from strategy. It was strategy.
Too often, operational details are treated as mundane concerns best delegated to others. Great leaders understand that details are not the opposite of strategy; they are its raw material. A customer complaint, a production bottleneck, an employee suggestion or a retailer’s frustration may contain more strategic insight than an expensive consulting report.
The Japanese concept of gemba refers to the place where value is actually created. Toyota’s legendary leaders were known to spend time on factory floors because they understood that reality resides there. The frontline is not merely where execution happens. It is where truth lives.
Customers reveal their needs there. Employees reveal their frustrations there. Innovation reveals its first faint signs there. The finest leaders become students of these realities.
What distinguished leaders such as J. R. D. Tata and Xerxes Desai was not merely their intelligence but their attentiveness. They saw workers not as resources but as collaborators in a shared mission. They understood customers not as market segments but as human beings seeking dignity, beauty, utility and meaning. They recognized that organizations are communities before they are systems.
The philosopher Simone Weil once described attention as the purest form of generosity. The observation applies equally to leadership. People perform differently when they feel seen. Employees whose contributions are recognized become more committed. Customers whose concerns are heard become more loyal. Attention generates trust, and trust generates performance.
In today’s organizations, however, there is a temptation to replace observation with measurement. Dashboards proliferate. Metrics multiply. Surveys expand. Data is abundant.
Yet numbers, useful as they are, remain shadows of reality. A customer satisfaction score tells us something happened. Observation helps us understand why. An engagement survey reveals dissatisfaction. Attentive leadership uncovers its source.
The challenge for future CEOs is therefore not merely to acquire more information. Information is becoming a commodity. Artificial intelligence can generate reports, forecasts and recommendations at astonishing speed. Knowledge itself is becoming increasingly democratized.
What will remain scarce is perception. Machines can process patterns. Humans assign meaning. Machines can optimize systems. Humans imagine possibilities. Machines can answer questions. Leaders must learn to ask better ones. Perhaps that is why the question aspiring CEOs often ask— “How do I become a CEO?”—is less useful than another question altogether.
“What am I not seeing?”
Hidden within that question are emerging opportunities, invisible risks, unheard voices and unmet needs. Every great enterprise begins when someone notices what everyone else has ignored.
The corner office is not a reward. It is a magnifying glass. Whatever qualities leaders possess are amplified there. Curiosity becomes insight. Arrogance becomes blindness. Generosity becomes influence. Distractedness becomes institutional confusion.
The leaders who will thrive in the age of artificial intelligence may not necessarily be those who master technology fastest. They may be those who preserve an increasingly rare human capability—the discipline of attention and action that is borne out of insight.
For while machines process information, leaders must perceive meaning. And in a world saturated with data, the greatest advantage may belong to those who can still notice what others overlook.
Every significant change begins with an act of attention. The future belongs not merely to those who can scale, but to those who can see.
Debashis Chatterjee, author and director, IIM Kozhikode.
Write to us at feedback@livemint.com