AI, flexibility & sustainability redefine workplaces in India
SummaryThe modern workplace demands a delicate balance of technological advancement, human well-being and forward-thinking leadership
In the past 11 months, we’ve witnessed the rise of new workplace practices alongside the reinforcement of existing ones. One prominent trend has been the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into daily organisational operations. Many companies are leveraging AI to automate repetitive tasks, significantly enhancing efficiency while enabling employees and leaders to focus on high-value activities. A notable example is TCS’ Ignio platform, which automates critical back-end IT processes like system monitoring and infrastructure management.
Some organisations have gone a step further and utilised AI to enhance decision making by adopting a more data-centric perspective or to elevate customer experience. By analysing vast amounts of data, AI provides strategic insights for decision-makers and delivers personalised recommendations to customers, boosting engagement and satisfaction. Reliance’s Jio Brain and Haptik’s chatbots are examples of this evolving development.