AI, flexibility & sustainability redefine workplaces in India

In the past 11 months, we’ve witnessed the rise of new workplace practices alongside the reinforcement of existing ones. One prominent trend has been the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into daily organisational operations. Many companies are leveraging AI to automate repetitive tasks, significantly enhancing efficiency while enabling employees and leaders to focus on high-value activities. A notable example is TCS’ Ignio platform, which automates critical back-end IT processes like system monitoring and infrastructure management.