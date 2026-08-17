The office isn’t coming back: Technology, AI and hybrid work killed the 9-to-5 and CEOs still haven’t accepted it

For all the boardroom certainty about getting everyone back to the office, the office is a recent invention. Modern humans have existed for 300,000 years; the purpose-built office is barely 300, the first being London’s Old Admiralty in 1726. For most of human history, nobody went to the office to earn a living.
Yet the office is now in retreat. Global attendance sits roughly 30% below pre-pandemic levels, and companies are shrinking their footprints. Three forces explain why this is structural, and not just a passing phase.
Three Big Shifts
First, technology has removed the reason to commute. People once came in because the expensive machinery lived there—in the late 1960s, a single photocopy could cost a quarter. Today a home device costs a fraction of that and does more. Video calls finished the job, and VR collaboration is spreading fast in hubs like Bengaluru.