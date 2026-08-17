The office isn’t coming back: Technology, AI and hybrid work killed the 9-to-5 and CEOs still haven’t accepted it

Second, flexible work is genuinely working for knowledge workers. Research points to two-to-three office days as the productivity sweet spot. On paper, employers appear to be winning the tug of war—most job ads still demand full-time attendance. But postings are what employers want, not what staff will accept. Most workers want hybrid or remote; only 16% want five days at a desk, and economists value hybrid at about 8% of salary, according to research consolidated from Robert Half 2026, KPMG CEO Outlook 2025, Stanford SIEPR and Deloitte 2025. More than half of workers (55%) prefer hybrid mode and about 76% say they would quit if expected to work full time from the office.