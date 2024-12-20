The natural world is falling silent
SummaryThroughout our lives, there have been the familiar sounds of nature like a background track. Without our stewardship, they will fade away
The sun was rising when a bird at the very top of a bush raised its head and started warbling. It was haloed by the pink-orange sun, and so I couldn’t immediately see it. I could hear it though—and it picked at my memories neatly—a tuning fork whose crescendo kept rising in meaning. I remembered afternoons with a song that sounded like a “be-careful", “be careful" call.
What I was hearing sounded like a familiar and cheerful garden bird, with a cocky crest, a black head and a red bottom—the Red-vented bulbul. Only, this call was a little different. Its notes not quite the same, the warble a bit wilder. I looked again, the sky completely orange with the rising sun, and I saw the bird this time. A cocky crest, a blackish head, but a yellow rump, not red. This was the Himalayan bulbul. The difference in their songs was hard to put one’s finger on—it was an intuitive feeling rather than anything else.