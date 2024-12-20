The sun was rising when a bird at the very top of a bush raised its head and started warbling. It was haloed by the pink-orange sun, and so I couldn’t immediately see it. I could hear it though—and it picked at my memories neatly—a tuning fork whose crescendo kept rising in meaning. I remembered afternoons with a song that sounded like a “be-careful", “be careful" call.

What I was hearing sounded like a familiar and cheerful garden bird, with a cocky crest, a black head and a red bottom—the Red-vented bulbul. Only, this call was a little different. Its notes not quite the same, the warble a bit wilder. I looked again, the sky completely orange with the rising sun, and I saw the bird this time. A cocky crest, a blackish head, but a yellow rump, not red. This was the Himalayan bulbul. The difference in their songs was hard to put one’s finger on—it was an intuitive feeling rather than anything else.

And throughout our lives, there have been these familiar sounds which have played like a background track, in a natural fashion. Often, these sounds are indistinguishable from the actual act of living. These are transformative sounds, that immediately transport us to specific moments from the past. Such as the softly grating sound that came as my grandmother took out coconut from its shell, using a boti—an upright knife whose handle she held between her toes.

The soft cluck-cluck sound of a house gecko from behind a painting, from monsoon days. The horrible screech of marble cutting, signalling Delhi’s construction boom in the 2000s, which never got over. The clarion sound of a train horn, signifying I was up at 5am studying for an exam. Evenings meant the swishing, swelling sounds of scores of insects. And some of those sounds are hushed today, even as noise is dialled up. The natural world is falling silent.

If I asked you what is the first sound you hear each morning, you’d likely say your alarm. There might have been a time before that when it was the dawn chorus—the sounds of birds chirping, singing and calling to sunrise. Across the world though, soundscapes are changing, falling quieter. Studies show that over 200,000 sites in North America and Europe, there has been a loss “of acoustic diversity and intensity of soundscapes" owed to loss of bird populations, as found by Morrison et al in 2021. In India, as per the State of India’s Birds (SoIB) report, many birds have shown decline, including Arctic migrants and insect-eating species. And it’s not just birds: WWF’s Living Planet Report, released in 2024, finds a staggering 73% decline in the average size of monitored wildlife populations in the last 50 years, from 1970 -2020.

View Full Image A rufous-bellied woodpecker. (Neha Sinha)

There are hundreds of thousands of local extinctions, and some of that registers as a nullifying silence. A sound of the Indian forest for example is a smart tap-tap-tap-tap. This is the precise sound of a bird hitting its beak repeatedly on wood, like a surgical strike that doesn’t stop. This is the sound of a woodpecker, a bird you will often hear before you see. Woodpeckers use their beaks to chisel wood away from tree trunks and branches, excavating grub embedded in trees. The gavel-like, rapping finality of their beak’s judgement signifies both patience and skill. The hardest of wood can be tapped away; the most resolute of insect pests can be extracted. Growing up, the taps of woodpeckers hard at work were common.

Sometimes, I’d be able to see a beautiful, compact bird, moving like a flurry over the wood. This was the Mahratta woodpecker, named after the historic region in Maharashtra. The bird has a black body flecked with white dots. Males have a nape which is a yellow blaze that deepens to flame-red. Today, the Mahratta woodpecker isn’t as common. The SoIB report signals a steep decline in their populations. The woodpeckers that are still abundant though are Black-rumped flamebacks—gorgeous black and white birds with red crests and molten gold backs. But the loss of diversity—that of Mahratta—is important. It demonstrates the overall decline in interesting things, a lack of “muchness", as the Mad hatter from Alice in Wonderland would say.

The moot point is that as diversity gets sloughed away, we substitute the missing component with something else. On a recent trip to the mid-elevation Himalayas, not far from the singing Himalayan bulbul, I looked at the sky as the sun climbed high. Gentle heat warmed the rocks, and up in the air, I was sure we would see birds of prey coasting along. Sure enough, I saw a large, dark bird cruising along thermals. Its slow circling, outstretched neck and splayed primary feathers meant it was a vulture. Many vultures are not doing well, and one would ordinarily rejoice seeing one in the wild. But which vulture was it? A closer enquiry revealed an elaborate ruff around the neck, and a huge body. I was looking at the Himayalan griffon. While watching the bird make its ponderous way through the sky was a delight—and a relief—what was missing was diversity. Till a decade or two ago, there would have been other vultures sharing that azure skyscape. There would have been White-rumped vultures (which have faced over 90 percent population crash in the 1990s-2000s) and Red-headed vultures too.

Just seeing a Himalayan griffon—or a Black-rumped flameback—isn’t enough. What we really need is the muchness, the habitual diversity, the intensity and variety of natural life. In the ecological world, sameness—or seeing single species—is an alarm call. One way forward is to seriously study species decline and identify root causes. Make old growth forests no-build zones, as they are important for many species. The other is to restore habitat that remains. For instance, the Mahratta likes native trees; it might require the removal of invasives in dry forests to arrest decline.

On a recent walk in an urban park, I heard the tell-tale tapping sound I loved. I circled the area many times, hoping for a woodpecker’s bright red crest. A half-hour of searching revealed not a bird, but a carpenter working his hammer at a nearby construction site. It was so sad that I burst out laughing: a weird, contradictory response to the unjust contradictions of life. As I visited the park again and again, the silence from the trees knocked against me. Pigeons flapped; crows called; both birds masters of urban refuse, but the woodpecker, that great lover of trees, was not visiting.

Ecologist David George Haskell writes about the soundtrack of the variety of the natural world: “To listen is a delight…a window into life’s creativity, and a political and moral act." Sometimes this delight is tempered with a frisson of fear, sometimes by surprise. The first time I heard a tiger growl, I felt nails raking over my skin, by the sheer electrifying force of it: It is a sound that is impossible to describe. Some things just need to be experienced; and they bring with them a call to action: Tigers, in forests, woodpeckers above them, vultures circling close—they require our stewardship, they require us to listen.

Neha Sinha is a conservation biologist and author of Wild And Wilful: Tales Of 15 Iconic Indian Species.

