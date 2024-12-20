The natural world is falling silent

Also Read The big value of the tiny things that crawl

The moot point is that as diversity gets sloughed away, we substitute the missing component with something else. On a recent trip to the mid-elevation Himalayas, not far from the singing Himalayan bulbul, I looked at the sky as the sun climbed high. Gentle heat warmed the rocks, and up in the air, I was sure we would see birds of prey coasting along. Sure enough, I saw a large, dark bird cruising along thermals. Its slow circling, outstretched neck and splayed primary feathers meant it was a vulture. Many vultures are not doing well, and one would ordinarily rejoice seeing one in the wild. But which vulture was it? A closer enquiry revealed an elaborate ruff around the neck, and a huge body. I was looking at the Himayalan griffon. While watching the bird make its ponderous way through the sky was a delight—and a relief—what was missing was diversity. Till a decade or two ago, there would have been other vultures sharing that azure skyscape. There would have been White-rumped vultures (which have faced over 90 percent population crash in the 1990s-2000s) and Red-headed vultures too.