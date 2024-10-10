Success in AI will belong to the integrators, not the disruptors
SummaryUnlocking AI’s potential requires professionals who can integrate, apply, and transform its capabilities into impact
In the tech world, each wave of innovation has brought in its wake a distinct focus that has reshaped the existing workplace. The first wave introduced computers and laptops, with web browsers taking centrestage. Those who capitalised on the browser’s potential—for instance, by building useful websites and services—were the ones who thrived. During this era, mastering Microsoft Office became an essential workplace skill, enabling professionals to efficiently create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.
The second wave saw the rise of smartphones, with apps becoming the new focal point. Successful developers of mobile apps capitalised on this shift and redefined user engagement. In this wave, proficiency with tools such as Google Calendar and Zoom became essential as they transformed how we schedule meetings, manage time, and communicate remotely.