Little Hearts, Big Feels: Love and friendship the Gen Alpha way

N S., 15, has a vast circle of friends. Among their many shared interests is gaming—Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft and others. Over the past few months, a classmate and fellow gamer, A.D., has caught her attention with his go-getter attitude and adventurous spirit. They’re in the same group at school too but Gurugram-based N.S. says it’s gaming that gave her a glimpse into “his personality in real life". N.S. messaged him separately and the interest turned out to be mutual. “I like the way his mind works, the way he navigates challenges on the platform." They now game together, virtually, in their own homes—apart from the sessions with their friends—and chat. Her parents are aware of her interest but A.D. hasn’t yet told his family about being “a little more than friends" with N.S.

Gaming and social media platforms have gone beyond their intended functions for Gen Alpha kids. Born between 2010 and 2024, the oldest of this generation is now 15 and is just stepping into the world of crushes, flirtations and deep friendships. The virtual world of multiplayer games and collaborative online communities is the space where Gen Alpha is learning about communication, social negotiation, emotional connection, and even getting its first taste of romance. Digital meet-cutes, virtual dates with immersive environments and filters, and relationship advice from Artificial Intelligence bots… this is a generation that lets technology facilitate and intervene in relationships.

So, what is an average date like for Gen Alpha? Like most things in their lives, this too is in a virtual environment. N.S. and A.D. have something called a “music chill zone". They try to spend 10-15 minutes every few days virtually, playing songs of their choice for one another. He introduced her to Chicken Song by J.Geco and she nudged him to sing along to Tate McRae’s Greedy. They discover new things together while staying connected by their shared love for music. Their families have a limit on screen time—one hour for recreation and one hour for project-related school work. Phone calls are rare. Messages are exchanged more frequently.

My own teen years seem a Jurassic age away, but as a parent to an Alpha, the phrase “when we were young" comes to mind often, and the difference between the generations seems like a chasm. When millennial parents were growing up, dating—with parents’ permission—was not a privilege afforded to all. Moments with school crushes, from the age of 16 onwards, were snatched during movie outings with friends, mostly with a chaperone in tow. More often than not, recess was the time to hang out with your crush over a patty in the school canteen, with teachers’ disapproving clucks and “tsks" in the background.

“With Gen Z, parents had a supervising capacity as they shared devices. Now kids have their own tablets and phones…a virtual space to meet multiple times a day. Dates with crushes and playdates with friends take place on those. Sometimes they meet offline and play the same game together, or sit in the same room, competing on their respective devices," says Khushnaaz Noras, a Mumbai-based consulting psychologist, who is a parent to a Gen Alpha child. The idea of “meeting" as a social and tangible interaction has been turned on its head, as has the fabric of communication.

Gen Alpha and their inner worlds are of interest to counsellors, psychologists, AI futurists and consumer research firms alike. The difference from the preceding generation, perhaps, is that while Gen Z grew into a tech-savvy one, Alpha was born as a stroller-scroller. This has a direct impact on the way they navigate relationships. “For Gen Z (born between 1995 and 2009), dating apps and social platforms were tools that they adapted into their relational journeys," says Ashley Fell, director of advisory, McCrindle, the Australiabased research agency that coined the term “Gen Alpha". “For Alpha, these digital spaces are the default starting point for many interactions, friendships, and even future dating experiences."

Parents too are noticing the difference. Mansi Zaveri, a Mumbai-based conscious parenting coach, has two daughters, one born in 2012 and the other in 2008. While the elder one still remembers a non-digitised world, the younger daughter was born in an era dominated by social media—and it shows. “Pop culture influences nearly every choice in (the younger one’s) life, be it music, beauty, lifestyle or what they look for in crushes. As a result of the exposure, Gen Alpha embraces and adopts things, including relationships, earlier than other generations," she says.

Social media is the “waiting room" where teens test and maintain relationships until feelings can be expressed in person. According to Fell, events are organised, friendships nurtured, and shared interests cultivated online first, with in-person interactions becoming the confirmation of bonds that began digitally. Emojis, filters, certain language and tech tools are the language of romance and this exploration online gives them a preview of the good and bad of a likely relationship.

This makes the relationship journey fraught with certain dangers as well, as teens could be exposed to predators and inappropriate content. “Someone might not be posting inappropriate content but might have a vulgar username. There are all sorts of pitfalls, which need our guidance," says Noras. They might also get exposed to the dark side of the web, falling prey to cyber bullies and scamsters.

GETTING ATTENTION

Physical appearance is not the foremost attribute Alphas seek. “It is the vibe that matters to me," says A.A., a 15-year-old girl from Delhi. “I am an independent thinker, and that is what I would look for in someone, if I ever date. Do they watch a web series only because everyone else is, or do they end up discovering online content that is novel and true to their personality? What are their views on gender roles and consent? Those are the things that matter to me."

These are the kinds of attributes that show up during gameplay and other online group activities. “Just like football or badminton, in gaming too, you can tell a lot about someone from the way they play," says Radhika Nair, a Mumbai-based clinical psychologist. Are they aggressive or lackadaisical? Do they quit easily? “Teens try to understand a persona from the safety of a screen, where they can simply observe for a while," says Nair. “It allows them to test compatibility at their own pace and from a safe space."

Gifting too can be unique for Gen Alpha, also known as Sephora teens due to their interest in beauty and skincare. “If two people are dating or are very good friends, they gift each other things like Laneige lip balm (a rage among Alphas and popularised by young content creators). Gen Z kids, on the other hand, gave their friends Amazon, H&M and Zara gift cards," says Zaveri.

Internet memes, YouTube shorts, TikTok videos, viral hip-hop vine remixes, influencers to follow—all these can indicate compatibility. “No parent will allow kids this age to go on a real date. But you have to understand that even though the mode and form of expression is digital, the intention of the child is still conventional. Teens seek trust, loyalty and attention from their relationships. Only now, your sleep schedule, gaming preferences, choice of web series need to match as well," says Noras.

View Full Image Emojis, GIFs and digital stickers have become part of Gen Alpha’s “body language” in online interactions

A NEW LANGUAGE

N.S. shares a snippet of her chat with A.D. and it is peppered with acronyms, abbreviations and emojis. ICL, or “I can’t lie", makes an appearance often, as does the word, “cooked". He says: “Out all eve for swim trials, couldn’t revise for test. I’m so cooked." She uses “rizzler", or someone charming, for him several times. On one occasion, he tells her to “touch grass", or head out in the real world because she’s been online for too many hours. “Sus", “skibidi", “cap"… the language needs a translation app. One emoji doesn’t convey enough emotion, hence a combination is used. Often sentences have no words, just emoticons. Perhaps these visual thinkers might end up decoding the Indus Valley script.

Zaveri and I swap notes on some of the slang we have picked up from our teens. I am proud to have added two new terms to my vocabulary: “shipping", or teasing two people together, and “shreking", or dating a cool one for connection and vibe. “Gen Z kids never used such terms but the younger generation does. The other day I heard a kid say, ‘her waist is so snatched’ and I was curious what that meant. I think Alpha kids say such words a lot more in front of parents because they know adults have no clue what they mean," laughs Zaveri.

Fell explains that just as facial expressions, tone of voice and gestures shape in-person communication, emojis, GIFs and digital stickers have become part of Gen Alpha’s “body language" in online interactions. “They compress emotion, nuance and personality into quick, visual signals... emojis allow them to express empathy, humour, sarcasm, or affection in ways text alone cannot capture," she says.

Shauna Moran, data journalist with GWI, a consumer insights firm with offices in London, New York, Prague, Athens and Singapore, concurs. In her view, as emojis can be ambiguous, knowing how to use them “correctly" becomes a marker of belonging and identity, on which friendships, online communities and romantic interactions are built.

But then there is also Alpha’s love for all things retro—film cameras, Polaroids, wind-up watches and puzzles—an indication of their keen desire to have tangible interactions. “For Gen Alpha, the best experiences blend online and offline interactions," says Moran.

Given that they do spend more time online, their real-life communication can start on an awkward note. It is surprising to see two people who were having a free-flowing conversation on a virtual chat become tongue-tied in the initial minutes of meeting in real life.

S.T., a 14-year-old from Delhi, is part of her school’s chess team. During an inter-school chess competition in May, she competed against a 15-yearold boy from another school in the National Capital Region. They exchanged numbers and email IDs. During virtual chats, they discovered more in common: both were Lego enthusiasts, couldn’t understand the fuss about Taylor Swift, and liked retro Hindi music. In the ensuing months, they met at other inter-school meets. “Somehow the ease of our virtual chats didn’t translate into our real-life interactions. He would barely maintain eye contact, we would start chatting about a topic and leave it suddenly," says S.T.

“Some can be excellent friends online, communicating via emojis, but in person, they don’t know how to respond. They are not able to gauge expressions and assess their next step," says Noras. The phone allows them full control over communication. With a screen between them and their crush or friend, they find safety in the “zone", where they can be whoever they want to be. In Inside Out 2 (2024), the makers introduced a new emotion, Ennui, in addition to Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, which were the original five in the film about emotions at play. Ennui seems to embody a key aspect of Gen Alpha’s personality. “Because of dopamine hits that they get online, real-life scenes often lead to boredom-cum-dissatisfaction, and don’t seem as good," she says. One will have to see how this impacts long-term relationships.

Due to the amount of time spent online, Alphas are marked by a unique trait. They don’t fear authority—because online everyone is equal, everyone is addressed the same way. “They don’t understand hierarchy," says Mala Mary Martina, Bengalurubased founder of Teeninterns and I Love Mondays, who helps adolescents and young adults with career choices. “The way they speak to me, to their principal, parents or a peer is the same. They think they can voice their opinion however they want to whoever they want, and that it has to be heard, irrespective of whether it’s right, wrong, whatever."

Noras says this reflects in their dating lives as well. They may not fear losing a person, as most relationships play out virtually, and people can be replaced immediately. “The loss may not feel good but there is always an option. You are just one snap or click away from another one," she says.

Each individual is different, and relationships can have different shades. Some Alphas enter into relationships as an experiment, without the intention of getting too attached. “Commitment comes with responsibility and duties. The idea of struggle is novel to them," says Fathima Asghar, a parent consultant and coach, mindfulness educator, and life skills trainer in Bengaluru. It is because of this idea of a “conflict-less and confrontation-less" relationship that some adolescents and young adults are proposing on virtual chat and breaking up on it as well. “And even on these virtual chats, they don’t want confrontation. So, the first thing they do is block the other person on chat and social media without talking things out," she says.

LEANING ON AI

AI chatbots have now become agony aunt and relationship counsellor rolled into one for a generation that places emphasis on talking about their feelings. Fell agrees that AI is becoming a relational companion, providing advice, offering personalised recommendations, and in some cases, serving as a coach or matchmaker. As Lounge reported earlier in a story on the rise of teens turning to AI chatbots for companionship, for Gen Alpha, getting support from AI to navigate friendships or relationships feels as normal as earlier generations asking an older sibling or a friend for advice. They dissect every statement with the help of AI, and then craft their messages based on that advice. “In essence, these platforms are shaping expectations of relationships: that they can be customised, on-demand, and supported by technology," she says.

Since many relationships start with an on-screen persona, Alphas might be disappointed later on. “Screen personas are not often what people are like in real life. There can be a huge difference between what you see and what you get," says Nair.

S.T., for instance, found differences between the young chess player’s online and real-life personalities. He exhibited a wry sense of humour on virtual chats, but spoke in staccato sentences when they met. And it seemed that he had exaggerated his interest in Lego. He confessed to having turned to AI for information on some of the sets, after she pointed out discrepancies in his detailing.

Does this set them up for heartbreak a lot more? “Perhaps. One fear of this gap is that they might retreat into the virtual world a lot more, seeking solace in AI bots. You can already see that happening to adults as a way of protecting themselves," says Nair.

Gender and identity is a subject of constant deliberation. Fifteen-year-old R.M. from Gurugram doesn’t know yet if she is attracted to girls or boys. It is not that she wants to identify as “non-binary"; she just hasn’t made up her mind. “I think I had feelings for a close friend—a girl—last year. She gave me her undivided attention, and was deeply empathetic when my parents were separating. But this year, I am developing similar feelings for another friend—a boy. We share the experience of being parented by single moms," she says.

Gen Alpha questions gender a lot more, and at an earlier age than previous generations. Much of it comes from being raised in an environment where inclusivity and diversity are core values. “They are growing up with peers, media, and educational contexts that emphasise openness around identity and self-expression…. This means their approach to dating, friendships, and identity is often less bound by traditional labels and more defined by personal authenticity and acceptance," says Fell.

There are cultural markers as evidence of this self-expression. For one, most teens wear unisex clothes—more athleisure paired with sneakers. The trending Labubu doesn’t come with any gender attributions. “When they follow an influencer and read the pronouns as they/them, there is a subtle shift in mindset. They are exposed to a lot more people on social media, who are gender fluid. As a result, they too don’t want to be labelled," says Noras.

S.M., for instance, likes Billie Eilish’s early androgynous style of baggy pants, caps and oversized shirts—that is before the singer switched to a more feminine style. “Her early songs, style and vibe match mine. She too wanted to defy the objectification of the body," she says. “I subscribe to that."

The shift between generational attitudes is also evident in films. In Anurag Basu’s Metro in Dino, for instance, 15-year-old Peehu grapples with her identity, confused if she likes boys or girls more. The solution offered by her aunt—a kiss test—is an indicator that Gen X, even if progressive like Basu, can be way off when it comes to grasping such layered feelings. However, some counsellors feel that this shift towards gender fluidity might be artificially induced in the case of Alphas. The journey to discover one’s identity is a deeply inward one, which involves emotional churn and inner dialogue over time. While it is great that conversations about identity have started early on, it might seem that the teens are also trying to quickly assess their orientation. Having the same vibe or a shared connection with a person of the same-sex might be misunderstood as attraction, especially since these interactions are taking place on a characterless screen. “Since they are bombarded with content on gender neutrality by influencers, sans nuance and maturity, they start to believe they are non-binary too. You, in fact, might not be gender fluid but are believing it to be so due to the discourse all around," says Asghar.

THE PARENTING TRAP

How do parents navigate this complex terrain? Do you take the “I am your friend more than a parent" approach, or do you establish strict boundaries? Some millennial parents outdo their Gen X parents’ way by even refusing to acknowledge that the teen years bring in new emotions. “My son has a crush? Impossible," one mother remarked to me recently. Others, especially in affluent, urban homes, are more permissive, giving children the space to experiment and explore.

Zaveri says parents tend to forget that a crush or a new friendship is simply a child exploring who they are outside of the family. “Much of their social life, and even early relationships, happens through chats, texts, and social media rather than face-toface interactions, which makes these connections feel intense and significant but very confusing." In her view, the parent’s role is not to control these experiences but to create spaces where they feel safe sharing—whether it’s about a new crush, an argument in a friendship or someone they have met online. “Teens need guidance on understanding their digital footprint, recognising positive versus risky interactions, and making thoughtful choices about who they invest time in. This is where conscious parenting becomes invaluable," she adds.

FRIENDSHIP FIRST

Crushes might come and go, but a tribe of friends that has your back will never get outdated. Just like in every other aspect of life, Alpha kids exhibit a streak of independent thought in forging friendships as well. Unlike the previous generations, for whom peer pressure influenced everything from career to lifestyle choices, the present-day teens have a mind of their own. It’s quite heartening to see how a majority of the teens today manage being part of a bigger circle while maintaining a certain amount of individuality.

A.K., 15, in Bengaluru is interested in bouldering, football and kickboxing. “I am one of the weird kids. People ask me why I like climbing rocks, but I just do," he laughs. Nonetheless, he has a big circle of friends— nearly 15 of them—spanning school and neighbourhood. “I like people who are grounded, have clear principles and don’t just connect with you on the surface. They could have their own regime, do their own thing, but when need arises you should be able to trust them," he says.

It’s fascinating to be a fly-on-the wall while a group of teen friends talk to each other. Every two minutes, someone or the other remarks, “IDK bro, IDK (I don’t know)". One can’t help but hark back to one’s own school days, which were dramatically different.

Rakshita Dwivedi, who runs healthy eating programmes as part of Recipe Dabba in Bengaluru, has noticed the difference in the way she navigated friendships vis-a-vis her 14-year-old son. “In our generation, we wanted to be part of certain groups. I would do whatever to get into a clique of popular girls. This generation looks for connects and vibes. And I don’t see a best friend concept. I had this one best friend between classes VI-XII. But for him, it is more about having different groups of friends— some that he plays football with, some who are on the school council with him, others are ‘bus friends’," says Dwivedi. Her son enjoys this diversity. With some, he discusses YouTube content, with others he engages in conversations about economics, history and cultural erasures in society.

Alpha has some definite views on politics as well—and these have entered everyday conversations and impact relationships. They discuss IsraelGaza, implications of conflict on women and children, and more. “Say, two friends follow different political parties or divergent political views. We can still be friends, but due to friction of views, we won’t get to a level of deep friendship," says M.S., a 14-year-old boy in Bengaluru. “A lot of friends in my circle have different interests than me. And we are okay with that, as long as we maintain a connection at some level."

Nair is heartened by this streak of independence in the Alphas. “My nephew is 13. His father said something mildly sexist and he was told immediately that he can’t talk like this... I see so much hope. They will create a world, which might be virtual, but with less fences," she says.

Gyat, mewing, sigma—decoding Gen Alpha's slang

Ever heard the term “Chicken Jockey"? Ask any teen and they will tell you about this famous phrase from the Minecraft movie, which became a social media meme and is now being used as an exclamation to describe a chaotic and clumsy person or situation.

Slang such as this has complicated the communication between millennial parents and Alpha kids. Today, you might find each member of a family viewing a screen, but the content they consume is very different. As a result, their pop cultural references are dramatically different. An everyday conversation between an Alpha kid and their clueless parents, peppered with words such as mewing, sigma, ohio, would, in fact, be a perfect way to describe a modern-day Chicken Jockey situation.

Tony Thorne, language consultant, Centre for International Education and Languages, King’s College London, finds the genesis of such slang of deep interest, and its deep connection with the content that this generation consumes. “Gen Alpha is active on YouTube (shortform video by preference), Instagram and TikTok where they can participate, emulate, or react to influencers, content-creators and individual TikTok celebrities," he explains.

Gen Alpha slang, like Gen Z’s, differs from that of older generations in being a language that doesn’t just arise “naturally", escaping from the streets or disseminated by mainstream movies, TV and the music industry. “The language they use has often been generated deliberately by techbros, influencers and microcelebrities, who are not just trying to communicate but to gain prestige. The slang they use also differs from older versions in ways which are interesting to linguists like me: the ‘words’ are not just words but operate virally like memes and they are ‘multimodal’—made up not just of writing or sounds but accompanied by images, sound effects, references to other messages, in-jokes, puns, and more," he says.

Children’s names have been withheld to protect privacy.