Little Hearts, Big Feels: Love and friendship the Gen Alpha way
Gen Alpha is learning about communication, friendship, and even getting its first taste of romance in the virtual world of multiplayer games
N S., 15, has a vast circle of friends. Among their many shared interests is gaming—Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft and others. Over the past few months, a classmate and fellow gamer, A.D., has caught her attention with his go-getter attitude and adventurous spirit. They’re in the same group at school too but Gurugram-based N.S. says it’s gaming that gave her a glimpse into “his personality in real life". N.S. messaged him separately and the interest turned out to be mutual. “I like the way his mind works, the way he navigates challenges on the platform." They now game together, virtually, in their own homes—apart from the sessions with their friends—and chat. Her parents are aware of her interest but A.D. hasn’t yet told his family about being “a little more than friends" with N.S.
Gaming and social media platforms have gone beyond their intended functions for Gen Alpha kids. Born between 2010 and 2024, the oldest of this generation is now 15 and is just stepping into the world of crushes, flirtations and deep friendships. The virtual world of multiplayer games and collaborative online communities is the space where Gen Alpha is learning about communication, social negotiation, emotional connection, and even getting its first taste of romance. Digital meet-cutes, virtual dates with immersive environments and filters, and relationship advice from Artificial Intelligence bots… this is a generation that lets technology facilitate and intervene in relationships.
So, what is an average date like for Gen Alpha? Like most things in their lives, this too is in a virtual environment. N.S. and A.D. have something called a “music chill zone". They try to spend 10-15 minutes every few days virtually, playing songs of their choice for one another. He introduced her to Chicken Song by J.Geco and she nudged him to sing along to Tate McRae’s Greedy. They discover new things together while staying connected by their shared love for music. Their families have a limit on screen time—one hour for recreation and one hour for project-related school work. Phone calls are rare. Messages are exchanged more frequently.
My own teen years seem a Jurassic age away, but as a parent to an Alpha, the phrase “when we were young" comes to mind often, and the difference between the generations seems like a chasm. When millennial parents were growing up, dating—with parents’ permission—was not a privilege afforded to all. Moments with school crushes, from the age of 16 onwards, were snatched during movie outings with friends, mostly with a chaperone in tow. More often than not, recess was the time to hang out with your crush over a patty in the school canteen, with teachers’ disapproving clucks and “tsks" in the background.
“With Gen Z, parents had a supervising capacity as they shared devices. Now kids have their own tablets and phones…a virtual space to meet multiple times a day. Dates with crushes and playdates with friends take place on those. Sometimes they meet offline and play the same game together, or sit in the same room, competing on their respective devices," says Khushnaaz Noras, a Mumbai-based consulting psychologist, who is a parent to a Gen Alpha child. The idea of “meeting" as a social and tangible interaction has been turned on its head, as has the fabric of communication.