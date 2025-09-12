Little Hearts, Big Feels: Love and friendship the Gen Alpha way

The shift between generational attitudes is also evident in films. In Anurag Basu’s Metro in Dino, for instance, 15-year-old Peehu grapples with her identity, confused if she likes boys or girls more. The solution offered by her aunt—a kiss test—is an indicator that Gen X, even if progressive like Basu, can be way off when it comes to grasping such layered feelings. However, some counsellors feel that this shift towards gender fluidity might be artificially induced in the case of Alphas. The journey to discover one’s identity is a deeply inward one, which involves emotional churn and inner dialogue over time. While it is great that conversations about identity have started early on, it might seem that the teens are also trying to quickly assess their orientation. Having the same vibe or a shared connection with a person of the same-sex might be misunderstood as attraction, especially since these interactions are taking place on a characterless screen. “Since they are bombarded with content on gender neutrality by influencers, sans nuance and maturity, they start to believe they are non-binary too. You, in fact, might not be gender fluid but are believing it to be so due to the discourse all around," says Asghar.