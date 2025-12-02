Gen Alpha joining the workforce will drive a complete overhaul of office expectations and policies by 2040
From 4-day weeks to AI-first collaboration, the next generation will only accept offices built on flexibility and new tech
Last week, a study released by the International Workplace Group (IWG), a global leader in hybrid work solutions, highlighted several major shifts that will redefine the future of offices over the next two decades.
Based on data collected from 1,000 children between the ages of 11 and 17 (as well as their parents), the report argues that by the time Gen Alpha (born between 2010 and end 2024) enters the workforce (circa 2040), it will expect an environment that has little to no resemblance with the offices their parents went to work in.
Although the survey was carried out in the UK and the US, it is possible to extrapolate its findings on developing economies around the world. The biggest difference will be in Gen Alpha’s expectation for hybrid work to become a norm rather than an exception. Only 29% of the respondents said they are willing to travel for more than 30 minutes to get to their workplaces. In contrast, 81% said they want to work out of cafes, co-working spaces, homes, and other central locations for efficiency and better mental well-being.