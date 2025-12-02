Although the survey was carried out in the UK and the US, it is possible to extrapolate its findings on developing economies around the world. The biggest difference will be in Gen Alpha’s expectation for hybrid work to become a norm rather than an exception. Only 29% of the respondents said they are willing to travel for more than 30 minutes to get to their workplaces. In contrast, 81% said they want to work out of cafes, co-working spaces, homes, and other central locations for efficiency and better mental well-being.