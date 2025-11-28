Think of “ghosting" (to abruptly stop communication with someone without any explanation). Not long ago it used to belong to this category of nonce words, but not only is it now part of daily parlance, we are also “spilling the tea" (gossiping) and admiring others for their “glow up" (a positive makeover). As these terms continue to seep into everyday conversation, they are doing more than freshen up our vocabulary. They are becoming short cuts for emotional expressions that once required tone, gesture and nuance to communicate with another.