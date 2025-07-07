Workspace evolution: Gen Z inspires new office design trends
From flexible layouts to wellness amenities, the younger generation is fundamentally reshaping work environments
One thing we’d never give up as an organisation is a physical space, a place where real, in-person connections can continue to thrive as we work," says Advait Gupt, co-founder and CEO of Mumbai-based Kulfi Collective, a creative network that produces branded and original IPs for Gen Y and Z audiences.
On the cusp of a seismic shift in work culture, various generations are coexisting under a single roof. Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012, is perceivably more vocal about personal growth in a professional setting.