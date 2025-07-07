Workspace evolution: Gen Z inspires new office design trends

If there’s anything this metamorphosis is teaching us, it’s that moving forward should be about building on successes from the past. That means reimagining spatial existence to reinforce the personal connection we’ve always valued as humans. As Thomas puts it, “The smartest companies we’ve worked with are the ones who aren’t looking to emulate a trend, but asking the right questions: What drives our people? What kind of energy do we want to cultivate?" And that’s when new perceptions of the young begin to matter, improving the very blueprint of how we think, feel and act.