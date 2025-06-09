Why the office needs to embrace Gen Z’s work attitude
It’s time for us to embrace some of the positive values espoused by our younger colleagues at the workplace
A couple of months ago, I was conducting a workshop on behavioural skills with a multigenerational workforce at a Delhi-based organisation, when the conversation turned to Gen Z and their work ethic. Given the diversity of the cohort in terms of age, tenure and experience, the overall tone of the discussion was respectful, though not without a certain edge.