Why the office needs to embrace Gen Z’s work attitude

How can good mental health be seen as a bad thing in any framework of employee welfare? Why should work-life balance be an opposing binary to toxic productivity, an either-or scenario? Going by the benchmark of success set by those who normalise 70-hour work weeks, the level of stress experienced by an employee seems to be their only key performance indicator (KPI). The harder employees toil at the expense of their health and happiness, the more deserving they become of promotions and rewards. On the contrary, if they achieve their targets and outcomes by working smart—be it by using artificial intelligence (AI) or in flexible hours—there must be something fundamentally insincere about their attitude.