Micro-retirement is Gen Z's solution to burnout
Geetika Sachdev 5 min read 18 Aug 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
Many young professionals in India are choosing intentional career breaks to focus on their well-being
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When 24-year-old product designer Suraj Menon quit his job at a Bengaluru startup this year, he didn’t have another offer lined up. What he did have was a spreadsheet of savings, a one-way ticket to Tokyo, and a firm decision: to take a year off from work.
“I enjoyed the work, but the relentless pace was driving me insane—long hours, tight deadlines, no time to decompress," he says. “It took a toll on my mental health and strained my relationship with my parents. I didn’t want to burn out before 30."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story