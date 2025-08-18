Micro-retirement is Gen Z's solution to burnout

This is exactly why Mumbai-based software developer Rohit Shetty decided to adopt a middle path. Fed up of the 14-hour sprints at a fintech unicorn, he didn’t resign. Instead, he proposed a four-day work week for six months with a lower pay, using the fifth day to attend an AI bootcamp. His productivity dipped at first but soon recovered, prompting his lead to pilot the four-day model across teams. “It gave me breathing room and upskilling time without pausing my career," says Shetty. “That extra day helped me reset, learn, and stay relevant without choosing between burnout and growth."