Why Gen Z prioritises work life balance amid job market uncertainty and focuses on building sustainable careers
Raised in a culture that normalises gap years and celebrates risk-taking entrepreneurs, Gen Z approaches job uncertainty with a different perspective than previous generations
Rohan Mehta, a 24-year-old graphic designer at a Bengaluru startup, shuts his laptop at 6 pm every day, even when team meetings or crisis calls spill over to a couple of hours later. Despite an uncertain job market, he maintains firm boundaries. “I don’t believe staying late makes me indispensable. Overworking only drains creativity and morale. I know my superiors don’t appreciate my attitude but this is who I am," he says.
Similarly, Ananya Singh, a digital marketer at a Mumbai-based agency, sets clear expectations about availability. “I tell my manager upfront when I will be offline. Last week, I had a painting class, and I made sure my team knew I wouldn’t respond during that time," explains the 23-year-old. “It’s not about shirking responsibility, it’s about balance. If we respect our personal time, we are more focused during work hours."
Younger employees across the world are embracing this mindset even as companies announce layoffs and hiring slowdowns. According to a 2025 research by Gallup, the average hours put in by full-time employees in the US have dropped in the past five years, especially among those under 35 years. In 2019, they reported working an average of 44.1 hours, while in 2024, it was 42.9 hours per week. In India, a 2024 survey by talent engagement and recruitment platform Unstop that included 5,350 Gen Z workers, alongside 500 HR professionals, found that 47% consider work-life balance a crucial consideration while deciding their potential employer.