Rohan Mehta, a 24-year-old graphic designer at a Bengaluru startup, shuts his laptop at 6 pm every day, even when team meetings or crisis calls spill over to a couple of hours later. Despite an uncertain job market, he maintains firm boundaries. “I don’t believe staying late makes me indispensable. Overworking only drains creativity and morale. I know my superiors don’t appreciate my attitude but this is who I am," he says.

Similarly, Ananya Singh, a digital marketer at a Mumbai-based agency, sets clear expectations about availability. “I tell my manager upfront when I will be offline. Last week, I had a painting class, and I made sure my team knew I wouldn’t respond during that time," explains the 23-year-old. “It’s not about shirking responsibility, it’s about balance. If we respect our personal time, we are more focused during work hours."

Younger employees across the world are embracing this mindset even as companies announce layoffs and hiring slowdowns. According to a 2025 research by Gallup, the average hours put in by full-time employees in the US have dropped in the past five years, especially among those under 35 years. In 2019, they reported working an average of 44.1 hours, while in 2024, it was 42.9 hours per week. In India, a 2024 survey by talent engagement and recruitment platform Unstop that included 5,350 Gen Z workers, alongside 500 HR professionals, found that 47% consider work-life balance a crucial consideration while deciding their potential employer.

“Gen Z’s perception of risk works slightly differently from that of their parents. Being brought up in a culture that celebrates risk-taking entrepreneurs, gap years being normalized, and reset being an open option, they are more comfortable facing the downturns in the job market," says Aparna Jain, associate professor and head (business studies) at Dr Shantilal K Somaiya School of Commerce and Business Studies, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai. “They realize the importance of long-term sustainable lifestyle over short-term stability."

Confidence in the face of risk

Unlike previous generations, who might respond to layoffs by working longer hours to signal indispensability, Gen Z employees often take a more strategic approach. Mehta, for instance, supplements his full-time work with freelance design projects, treating them as avenues for growth rather than financial necessity. “When I hear about layoffs in our sector, I update my portfolio, reach out to clients, focus on what I can control," he explains. “I don’t internalize fear. Instead, I prepare for opportunities."

Similarly, Singh approaches professional risk with pragmatism. When her company recently restructured, she maintained her normal hours, prioritising tasks she could complete without sacrificing her personal time. “It’s about balance," she says. “I can deliver results without compromising my well-being."

Swati Dhir, associate professor and chairperson, PGDM (HRM) at IMI Delhi, observes, “Gen Z’s interpretation of risk is very different from that of boomers or millennials. They have witnessed an era of volatility, which has modified their cognitive stance and made them aware about their skills."

“Also, most people from this generation are second income earners in the family setting and do not share the pressure of being a single earner in the family. That mental buffer has made them bolder and risk takers," she adds.

This confidence is partly shaped by the era they grew up in. Post-1991 economic reforms, the boom of technology startups, and exposure to global media have normalized risk-taking and career experimentation. Many young professionals also have the security of dual-income households, which provides a mental buffer absent in previous generations.

Work-life balance as a principle

For Gen Z, work-life balance is not negotiable; it is central to their identity. “I’ve seen my parents work themselves to exhaustion. My mother was a nurse and my father worked as a pilot. I don’t want my career to consume my life," says Vikas Kapoor, a 25-year-old associate at a Delhi-based law firm. This sentiment is echoed in Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, which states that only 6% of Gen Z workers consider reaching a leadership position their primary career goal. Yet, ambition persists—learning and development consistently ranks among the top reasons Gen Z chooses employers.

Jain notes that mental health awareness also determines this generation’s approach. “The awareness that psychological well-being is as important as physical health has created a culture where balance is integral to professional life," she explains. “Unlike older generations, they are comfortable saying no, establishing boundaries."

A 2025 survey of over 1,100 US-based interns at KPMG found that work-life balance often outweighs salary in evaluating job offers. The attitude is reinforced by earlier experiences of unempathetic layoffs.“The younger generation responds like a mirror," Dr Dhir says. “If organisations treat them with disregard, they assert boundaries rather than overcompensate."

Difference in response

Responses to layoffs differ across sectors, say the two experts. “Gen Z entering the tech sector is already aware of the layoff cycle and their reaction is less emotional and more pragmatic because of the transparency this sector has exhibited over years." says Dhir, “In sectors like banking, education, and consulting, the workforce entering does expect stability and long-term career identity, so layoffs in this sector express a more psychologically disruptive reaction." Start-ups, by contrast, cultivate healthy skepticism: employees expect volatility and adjust by reinforcing boundaries, remaining adaptable.

Organisational practices influence how young employees navigate turbulent periods. Poor communication during layoffs can lead to self-protective behaviours. Aarav Kapoor, a Delhi-based start-up employee, recalls: “After restructuring, details about responsibilities were unclear. I focused on what I could control and said no where needed. That helped me stay productive and sane," shares the 25-year-old.

According to Jain, “Increased workload and unclear messaging inadvertently push Gen Z to set firmer boundaries. When leaders communicate openly and empathetically, employees remain engaged even during crises."

Managers’ interpretations of Gen Z’s insistence on balance are mixed. Some view it as entitlement or lack of motivation while others recognize it as a professional evolution. “The post-pandemic workplace requires humane policies, mental health prioritisation," says Dhir. “Respecting boundaries is linked with better performance, not diminished commitment."

As Gen Z begins to assume management roles, this commitment to balance is likely to persist, in a more structured form. Many are opting out of traditional managerial pathways, focusing on individual expertise, skill development, and mental well-being—a phenomenon sometimes called “conscious unbossing." Jain explains, “They will combine responsible leadership with flexibility, workload planning, and clear communication. Productivity will be measured by outcomes, not hours logged."

Mehta and Singh are examples of this shift. Both are committed to growth, but neither equates success with overwork. For them, balance is a strategy for sustainable performance. Dhir adds, “Organisations that handle layoffs with transparency, fairness, and emotional intelligence maintain trust with Gen Z. Employees are willing to engage and contribute even in difficult times when they feel respected."

Ultimately, Gen Z’s approach reflects a fundamental shift in workplace culture. Work is part of life, not everything. Side projects, remote opportunities, and flexible schedules co-exist with professional development, creating a workforce that is resilient, adaptable, and boundary-conscious. As Singh puts it, “I don’t ignore work, but I don’t let it define me either. Balance is not optional, it’s essential."

