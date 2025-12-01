Younger employees across the world are embracing this mindset even as companies announce layoffs and hiring slowdowns. According to a 2025 research by Gallup, the average hours put in by full-time employees in the US have dropped in the past five years, especially among those under 35 years. In 2019, they reported working an average of 44.1 hours, while in 2024, it was 42.9 hours per week. In India, a 2024 survey by talent engagement and recruitment platform Unstop that included 5,350 Gen Z workers, alongside 500 HR professionals, found that 47% consider work-life balance a crucial consideration while deciding their potential employer.