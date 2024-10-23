How organisations can embrace Gen Z’s true potential
SummaryUnlock Gen Z’s potential in an ever-evolving workplace by flipping their perceived negatives into strengths
In today’s BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear, Incomprehensible) world, organisations face tremendous pressure to be agile and establish themselves as resilient. Within this demanding environment, organisations find themselves ensnared in a paradoxical predicament: Organisations are having a hard time comprehending Gen Z—the traditional expectations of ‘loyalty’ and ‘hard work’ are being challenged by a generation that is perceived as ‘lazy and reluctant’, ill-prepared to join their workforce.
However, unlike their previous generations, Gen Z was born and raised in the BANI world—they understand the need for agility and resilience and are prepared for it in the face of rapid changes and uncertainty that surrounds them. Forming almost a third of the workforce by 2025, organisations can no longer ignore their Gen Z workforce—they will have to transform themselves to leverage Gen Zs potential and guide them to stay resilient in the BANI work environment: