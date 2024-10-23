How organisations can embrace Gen Z’s true potential

Culturally support mental health concerns

Gen Z is anxious; studies show 61% have received formal medical diagnoses for anxiety disorders, originating from the uncertain and hyper-digitalized environment they have been raised in, coupled with social media pressures. Organisations need to ease the anxious generation by constructing supportive atmospheres that cater to mental health and well-being to retain and inspire their workforce—providing counselling support, advocating for work-life equilibrium, and nurturing a culture of assistance and empathy. Organisations should take this support a step further, by making cultural changes within—normalising that not everyone can perform at 100% every day, and making employees feel valued in knowing that they won’t be judged for expressing their state of mental health.