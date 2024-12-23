Do Gen Z workers need etiquette training?
SummaryGen Z’s entry into the workforce has sparked a cultural shift, with their informal communication style sometimes clashing with traditional etiquette
Earlier this month, a manager shared a screenshot on social media, showing how one of his Gen Z team members took leave without mentioning the pretext. The email addressed to him read, “Hi Siddharth, will be on leave until 8th November 2024. Bye". Soon after, another WhatsApp message went viral on social media, where a young employee informed their manager of being late the next day because they stayed back till late at work.
Both posts sparked discussions among India Inc. on what’s an “ideal" way to communicate with managers. While some applauded the direct approach, others criticised the rather casual attitude of young employees. The conversation has, in fact, become a recurring topic of discussion, especially among millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen X (mid-60s to early 80s) since Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) started entering the workforce. The younger generation is more direct, sometimes even snappy, and does not shy away from defying formal codes, compared to previous generations who appreciate a more conventional, detailed and formal way of interaction.