Do Gen Z workers need etiquette training?

Earlier this month, a manager shared a screenshot on social media, showing how one of his Gen Z team members took leave without mentioning the pretext. The email addressed to him read, “Hi Siddharth, will be on leave until 8th November 2024. Bye". Soon after, another WhatsApp message went viral on social media, where a young employee informed their manager of being late the next day because they stayed back till late at work.

Both posts sparked discussions among India Inc. on what’s an “ideal" way to communicate with managers. While some applauded the direct approach, others criticised the rather casual attitude of young employees. The conversation has, in fact, become a recurring topic of discussion, especially among millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen X (mid-60s to early 80s) since Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) started entering the workforce. The younger generation is more direct, sometimes even snappy, and does not shy away from defying formal codes, compared to previous generations who appreciate a more conventional, detailed and formal way of interaction.

While casual communication can lighten the mood at work, it also risks compromising professionalism and annoying older bosses.

Small wonder then, it hasn’t gone down well with the senior leadership. A US study earlier this year, by ResumeBuilder, found that 31% of the surveyed 782 hiring managers avoid recruiting Gen Z. Additionally, 30% confessed to firing a Gen Z worker within a month of starting.

Another survey conducted in October by Intelligent.com found that 8 in 10 hiring managers believe Gen Z workers need “etiquette training", citing issues with dress code, compensation demands, and communication skills.

Devina Sinha, 41, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur building a healthcare startup, believes that Gen Zers need etiquette training. Currently, 40% of her workforce are Gen Z. “While I have learned to deal with the new codes laid by Gen Z, I am not too happy with their utterly laid-back approach. Walking into work at 11 am, not answering calls if they don’t feel like or turning up in loungewear in the office is not something I appreciate. They think not looking in the eye while having a conversation isn’t a big deal," says Sinha. “I don’t deny they are more focused on their well-being but I don’t see too many positives otherwise."

Initially, Delhi-based Ankit Chaturvedi, 39, didn’t quite understand the evolving work etiquette of Gen Z initially, but after two years, he became used to their “casual" way of interaction. They have a minimal understanding of hierarchies that can be attributed to how they have been raised, Chaturvedi believes. “This is also their biggest strength. They can approach anyone and start a conversation unlike millennials, who do not consider it appropriate to walk into a senior’s room," says the vice-president and global head of marketing at RateGain, a global AI-powered travel and hospitality SaaS platform, where Gen Z makes 8-10% of his company’s workforce. “The biggest difference is Gen Z is clear about what they want and how they want to approach everything in their jobs. But being unaware of hierarchies is also not good."

Changing the status quo

Going by several surveys, Gen Z considers themselves nothing short of ‘trendsetters’ and believes breaking out of traditional moulds should be applauded. Instead of being put down for being ‘different’, Supriya Khushwant, 24, a content executive at a Gurugram-based multinational wants her generation to be appreciated for being courageous and rewriting archaic rules at work.

“It’s funny that millennials criticise us on social media because many of them at work applaud me for being unafraid to discuss issues and ask questions before seniors. I am quite new to the corporate world—my first two years after college were spent working remotely from home so I am still learning," she adds. “My generation may be more responsive to texts and may not be available after work hours are over but what’s wrong with it?"

But being too informal and upfront can cost them their job, says a new study by Intelligent.com. According to the survey, 4 out of 5 Gen Z employees of the 1,000 surveyed have admitted to losing their jobs and promotions due to the brewing tension with older generations.

Agrees Mamta Mohapatra, professor and chair (organisational behaviour) at International Management Institute, New Delhi. The evolving communication, she points out, can be attributed to Gen Z being digital natives and using instant messaging platforms, emojis, GIFs and memes right from the start.

“They value transparency and authenticity, even going to the extent of discussing social or mental health issues that were otherwise brushed under the carpet," she says. “While this can foster a more inclusive environment, it sometimes raises concerns about professionalism and adherence to workplace etiquette."

Striking a balance between honouring traditional standards and embracing Gen Z’s modern ethos is essential for fostering mutual respect and a productive, multigenerational workplace. This is only possible through etiquette training.

“Such training ensures professionalism while accommodating modern trends, creating an environment where everyone feels valued", adds Mohapatra.

For Ritwik Kumar, 23, months of harassment by his manager became unbearable. Despite late nights, incessant yelling, and unreasonable deadlines, Kumar, unlike his millennial peers who feared job loss, reported the issue to HR.

“I don’t think it’s fine for anyone to treat me this way even if I am a new employee. I waited for a few months to see if the situation settled but when it became a trend, I knew I had to raise this with the senior management. Fortunately, my plea was heard and the manager was fired," says the junior marketing executive at a Pune-based digital marketing agency.

Bridging the gap

Embracing Gen Z’s changes can be tough for millennials and boomers, but it’s crucial in today’s multi-generational workforce to adopt strategies that bridge the gap.

While certain industries or situations may still call for formal codes, Gaurav Jain, founder and managing director at integrated communications agency Morning Star Brandcom that specialises in PR and media relations and business advisory, encourages companies to adapt to the evolving work styles of Gen Z to be more dynamic and approachable, without compromising on professionalism.

“This doesn’t mean abandoning formality altogether but striking a balance that resonates with Gen Z while respecting workplace standards. It is also crucial to build bridges through mentorship by pairing Gen Z with boomers and millennials to create opportunities to exchange ideas and learn from each other," he adds. “Employees across age groups must also be provided training to understand and work with different communication styles and priorities."

In terms of etiquette training, Chaturvedi believes Gen Z must adapt to the 3Cs of the new-age workplace. They should be courteous while responding, be considerate and listen to the perspectives of others, and be collaborative with other teams. “This isn’t new advice but in today’s hybrid, smaller team models and fast-paced growth, it isn’t being prioritised," he says.

Besides, there are some other ways to create a level playing field across generations, says Mohapatra. “Senior managers should embrace digital tools and a conversational tone instead of formal vocabulary. Transparency is key so discuss challenges like budget cuts and offer flexibility by allowing hybrid communication methods for brainstorming. Set clear expectations with specific task instructions to ensure alignment and clarity in achieving goals."

With Gen Z all set to overtake baby boomers and eventually surpass millennials in the coming years, the future is young. “While the younger generation may not be preferred for its casual approach, we will have to get used to it. We will just have to tune into what they are saying. We can choose to ignore it and become redundant or we can tune in and become like them so that we can understand them a little better," advises Chaturvedi.

Write to us at lounge@livemint.com