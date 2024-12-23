Do Gen Z workers need etiquette training?

Initially, Delhi-based Ankit Chaturvedi, 39, didn’t quite understand the evolving work etiquette of Gen Z initially, but after two years, he became used to their “casual" way of interaction. They have a minimal understanding of hierarchies that can be attributed to how they have been raised, Chaturvedi believes. “This is also their biggest strength. They can approach anyone and start a conversation unlike millennials, who do not consider it appropriate to walk into a senior’s room," says the vice-president and global head of marketing at RateGain, a global AI-powered travel and hospitality SaaS platform, where Gen Z makes 8-10% of his company’s workforce. “The biggest difference is Gen Z is clear about what they want and how they want to approach everything in their jobs. But being unaware of hierarchies is also not good."