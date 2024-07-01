Embracing intersectionality to achieve inclusive workplace culture

Also read: Why the push for diversity and inclusion has to start in schools

All genders need to be equipped with the requisite knowledge and resources to become visible allies to women from diverse career levels and backgrounds. Having women as allies helps because they relate to each other’s lived experiences and serve as powerful role models. But with men and others as allies, organisations will be able to tackle some of the deep-rooted social conditioning and biases that have long prevented women from realising their true potential at work and beyond.