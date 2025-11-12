As AI transforms work, women have more to lose, but most to gain

What India decides will echo beyond its borders. From my vantage point across Asia Pacific, India is poised to become one of the world’s most influential talent hubs. The choices and decisions its leaders, employers, and educators make now in how they educate, hire, and shape workplace culture could set a global standard for harnessing AI in ways that advance both opportunity and inclusion. If India is able to seize this moment, it could offer a blueprint for economies worldwide navigating the same moment of change.