Can we ever give ourselves the gift of time?

“Many people thought they would continue to live the slow life in the post-covid world," says Rahul Advani, cultural anthropologist and insights and strategy manager at Mumbai-based strategy consultancy Plum Insights. “Instead, we went into overdrive, maximising every moment. The definition of time has changed—earlier, we used to experience time because we didn’t have control over it. Now, time has become all about filling it up. The increasing desire to be ‘bored’ is actually a response to the fact that time, something so fluid, has become structured or constricted." He’s referring to the trend of people stepping away from constant stimulation, especially social media, and allowing themselves to be bored or do nothing for a certain number of hours to promote creative thinking.