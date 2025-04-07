How sleep can make or break your career
SummaryIndian adults lose about three nights of sleep every week, which affects their physical and mental health and productivity at work
Trishita Das, 26, sleeps only three-four hours every night. “I am anxious by nature and have difficulty ‘turning off’ my brain at the end of a day, especially when working on a difficult project or dealing with stress," says the Delhi-based publishing professional. “I have struggled with sleep for a decade." Inadequate sleep causes migraines, fatigue and a lowered immunity, which makes her prone to frequent colds or bouts of flu, and impacts her work. “It makes me less efficient and more irritable on many days. Managing stress is even more difficult because of insufficient sleep and work always comes with stress."