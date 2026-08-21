How Goa is reinventing itself as a sports tourism hub

Bhajji paaji, zara mud ke dekh lo. Badi door se aayein hain (Bhajji, please turn around and look at us. We have come from far).”
Harbhajan Singh, the off-spinner who once played for the Indian cricket team and now occasionally turns his arm over for veterans’ sides, spins around for a quick wave. The group of six men, their wish fulfilled, return to their seats at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa, to resume watching Delhi Warriors play Maharashtra Tycoons in the World Legends Pro T20 League on a warm January afternoon.
The stadium in Verna, a village known best for its industrial estate, is roughly 30km south of the capital Panjim. It involves a longish drive off the four-lane main road, through a dust path with a sprinkling of human presence before the stadium emerges, in the middle of nowhere. One stand is named after India’s former T20 International (T20I) captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was at the stadium’s inauguration last year.
The World Legends Pro T20 League is just one of several domestic and international sports events hosted in Goa in recent times. Since 2019, when Ironman 70.3 Goa held its first edition of the triathlon in the state, there has been a steady increase in numbers of different sports.
Among them were the National Games, which had over 40 disciplines across 28 venues, and a Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge in 2023, last year’s chess World Cup, two editions of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender, the latest edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), two seasons of the Goa 7s rugby, the Indian Racing League in March besides the Legends T20.
Add to that the fifth Asia Cup Bridge in June and the Goa Bridge Festival in July—bridge was after all a medal sport in the 2018 Asian Games—which completes a roster of indoor and outdoor sporting events held in the region.
Venues for these competitions are spread across India’s smallest state—in the capital Panjim, nearby Taleigao, the more touristy Arpora, in Mapusa, Verna and near the Manohar International (Mopa) airport, among others. Several of these events are held in partnership with the Goa ministry of tourism, which has been proactive in promoting Goa as a sports destination. The state department is interested in building the requisite infrastructure, in easing the pathway to organising contests and keen to attract sport-loving tourists.
According to Rohan Khaunte, the minister for tourism, information technology, electronics and communications, printing and stationery, the expectation of a tourist coming to Goa has changed since the pandemic. “He doesn’t want to come to one location and do only one thing. At the same time, from the government’s point of view, we have to start opening new verticals to attract tourists in different forms.”
The post-pandemic shift in Goa is apparent in the “more”—there are more restaurants and cafes, more housing projects, more highways and arterial roads, more immigrants and tourists. The visitors’ demographic has changed too—as per the tourism ministry’s data from last year, while the number of foreign visitors to the state has declined from 890,459 in 2017 to 517,802 last year, the corresponding number for domestic visitors has shot up from 6,895,234 to 10,284,608.
The government’s intention is to make Goa more attractive to event organisers—to bring in sportspeople, support staff and fans who add to the tourism revenue. It’s also to provide tourists with more options—besides the casinos, parties and beaches—so they can add on a day at the stadium to a few days of holidaying.
Therefore, to add to the “mores”, there are more stadiums, grounds and facilities for play as well.
“We have started this narrative of Goa beyond beaches,” Khaunte adds. “You may come for the sun, sand, sea, you may come for the parties, but you could also visit churches, temples… There is much more to the state of Goa beyond the beaches.”
BEACHES TO POLE POSITION
North Goa’s (relatively) newly-built airport, known commonly by the village Mopa in Pernem where it is located, came up on a hillock that was shorn off vegetation for the purpose. While landing in Mopa from Mumbai, a gorgeous carpet of hills and valleys in green give way quite suddenly to the bald, brown head of the hilltop as the aircraft descends.
In February, the roads leading up to the airport, a relatively empty three-four lane speedway, lent themselves to the Goa Street Race of the Indian (motor) Racing Festival (IRF). Initially scheduled to be held in Vasco, the location was moved after the locals there protested the building of a new track.
The IRF has six city-based teams that form the Indian Racing League (IRL) and two additional teams in the Formula 4 Indian Championships (F4IC). The former is a four-wheel, single-seater and gender-neutral racing league, which ran its Round 4 on a 12-turn 2.064km circuit in Mopa.
On the day of the races, the route leading up to the viewers’ gallery looked like a bomb site, with mountains of rubble and a thick cloud of red dirt rising every time the wind blew. A long walk, seeming longer for those unaccustomed to Goa’s chronically humid weather, led to the visitors’ lounge where a bunch of people gathered to watch cars zip past as each lap takes less than a minute. On television screens in the arena, the IRL’s “celebrity” owners, like actors Arjun Kapoor and Kichcha Sudeep, talked about how wonderful it was to be in Goa.
Ticket prices started upwards of ₹499 but the galleries were busy, occupied largely by crew, media, support staff, etc. This was the IRL’s first time in the state, having previously conducted races in Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad, but its organisers are already hoping for a second one in October 2026.