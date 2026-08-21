How Goa is reinventing itself as a sports tourism hub

But despite the challenges and skepticism, sports tourism is on a rapid rise. Watching sport in Goa’s grounds and stadiums is a less suffocating experience than other big cities. Since its inception over a decade ago, the ISL has held football matches in Goa for the franchise of FC Goa. But football in the state is on the decline, as Khaunte also admits, leaving grounds with fewer users. As cricket’s popularity here increases, also because of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Goa government and tournament organisers believe there is space for other sporting disciplines to flourish.