How Goa is reinventing itself as a sports tourism hub

Bhajji paaji, zara mud ke dekh lo. Badi door se aayein hain (Bhajji, please turn around and look at us. We have come from far).”
Bhajji paaji, zara mud ke dekh lo. Badi door se aayein hain (Bhajji, please turn around and look at us. We have come from far).”
Harbhajan Singh, the off-spinner who once played for the Indian cricket team and now occasionally turns his arm over for veterans’ sides, spins around for a quick wave. The group of six men, their wish fulfilled, return to their seats at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa, to resume watching Delhi Warriors play Maharashtra Tycoons in the World Legends Pro T20 League on a warm January afternoon.
Harbhajan Singh, the off-spinner who once played for the Indian cricket team and now occasionally turns his arm over for veterans’ sides, spins around for a quick wave. The group of six men, their wish fulfilled, return to their seats at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa, to resume watching Delhi Warriors play Maharashtra Tycoons in the World Legends Pro T20 League on a warm January afternoon.
The stadium in Verna, a village known best for its industrial estate, is roughly 30km south of the capital Panjim. It involves a longish drive off the four-lane main road, through a dust path with a sprinkling of human presence before the stadium emerges, in the middle of nowhere. One stand is named after India’s former T20 International (T20I) captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was at the stadium’s inauguration last year.
The World Legends Pro T20 League is just one of several domestic and international sports events hosted in Goa in recent times. Since 2019, when Ironman 70.3 Goa held its first edition of the triathlon in the state, there has been a steady increase in numbers of different sports.
Among them were the National Games, which had over 40 disciplines across 28 venues, and a Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge in 2023, last year’s chess World Cup, two editions of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender, the latest edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), two seasons of the Goa 7s rugby, the Indian Racing League in March besides the Legends T20.
Add to that the fifth Asia Cup Bridge in June and the Goa Bridge Festival in July—bridge was after all a medal sport in the 2018 Asian Games—which completes a roster of indoor and outdoor sporting events held in the region.
Venues for these competitions are spread across India’s smallest state—in the capital Panjim, nearby Taleigao, the more touristy Arpora, in Mapusa, Verna and near the Manohar International (Mopa) airport, among others. Several of these events are held in partnership with the Goa ministry of tourism, which has been proactive in promoting Goa as a sports destination. The state department is interested in building the requisite infrastructure, in easing the pathway to organising contests and keen to attract sport-loving tourists.
According to Rohan Khaunte, the minister for tourism, information technology, electronics and communications, printing and stationery, the expectation of a tourist coming to Goa has changed since the pandemic. “He doesn’t want to come to one location and do only one thing. At the same time, from the government’s point of view, we have to start opening new verticals to attract tourists in different forms.”
The post-pandemic shift in Goa is apparent in the “more”—there are more restaurants and cafes, more housing projects, more highways and arterial roads, more immigrants and tourists. The visitors’ demographic has changed too—as per the tourism ministry’s data from last year, while the number of foreign visitors to the state has declined from 890,459 in 2017 to 517,802 last year, the corresponding number for domestic visitors has shot up from 6,895,234 to 10,284,608.
The government’s intention is to make Goa more attractive to event organisers—to bring in sportspeople, support staff and fans who add to the tourism revenue. It’s also to provide tourists with more options—besides the casinos, parties and beaches—so they can add on a day at the stadium to a few days of holidaying.
Therefore, to add to the “mores”, there are more stadiums, grounds and facilities for play as well.
“We have started this narrative of Goa beyond beaches,” Khaunte adds. “You may come for the sun, sand, sea, you may come for the parties, but you could also visit churches, temples… There is much more to the state of Goa beyond the beaches.”
BEACHES TO POLE POSITION
North Goa’s (relatively) newly-built airport, known commonly by the village Mopa in Pernem where it is located, came up on a hillock that was shorn off vegetation for the purpose. While landing in Mopa from Mumbai, a gorgeous carpet of hills and valleys in green give way quite suddenly to the bald, brown head of the hilltop as the aircraft descends.
In February, the roads leading up to the airport, a relatively empty three-four lane speedway, lent themselves to the Goa Street Race of the Indian (motor) Racing Festival (IRF). Initially scheduled to be held in Vasco, the location was moved after the locals there protested the building of a new track.
The IRF has six city-based teams that form the Indian Racing League (IRL) and two additional teams in the Formula 4 Indian Championships (F4IC). The former is a four-wheel, single-seater and gender-neutral racing league, which ran its Round 4 on a 12-turn 2.064km circuit in Mopa.
On the day of the races, the route leading up to the viewers’ gallery looked like a bomb site, with mountains of rubble and a thick cloud of red dirt rising every time the wind blew. A long walk, seeming longer for those unaccustomed to Goa’s chronically humid weather, led to the visitors’ lounge where a bunch of people gathered to watch cars zip past as each lap takes less than a minute. On television screens in the arena, the IRL’s “celebrity” owners, like actors Arjun Kapoor and Kichcha Sudeep, talked about how wonderful it was to be in Goa.
Ticket prices started upwards of ₹499 but the galleries were busy, occupied largely by crew, media, support staff, etc. This was the IRL’s first time in the state, having previously conducted races in Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad, but its organisers are already hoping for a second one in October 2026.
In another slightly similar case, the seventh edition of UTT was played in the coastal state for the first time in July, after being staged previously in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and most recently in Ahmedabad. The UTT, with seven-eight city-based teams made up of Indian and foreign players, followed the example, perhaps, of the WTT Star Contender, which had its first two Indian editions in Goa in 2023 and 2024.
When the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) started a new commercial and events entity called World Table Tennis (WTT) in 2019-20 to grow the sport, one of the events it created was the WTT Star Contender. Indian startup Stupa Sports Analytics, which had already started working with the ITTF as a provider of real-time data and analytics, decided to bring one of these Star Contenders to India, a big, promising market for the sport’s governing body.
“When we bring in international athletes to India, how do we create a great experience?” was one of the considerations for Megha Gambhir, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Stupa. “How do we present a good image of India and get them (players) to return (for subsequent editions)? How do you make it a sports-tourism kind of thing?”
They zeroed in on Goa, which answered all these questions, so “people could have the experience they like,” she says over the phone. “The first impression should be, like, wow.”
The WTT Star Contender had two editions in Goa, at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao in 2023 and then at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa the following year (the last two editions have been held in Chennai). Several leading Indian players participated, besides former world No.1 Fan Zhendong, then No.6 Hugo Calderano, among others.
While the event didn’t fill either stadium, Gambhir says it fulfilled their objective, of exposure to Indian players—and the foreign competitors liked Goa. “The name Goa itself got people to come—we got so many requests,” adds Gambhir. “The countries that wanted to participate was overwhelming. We did not expect that. We were bang on the experience we wanted to create. That’s why we wanted to do more editions.”
SEA, SPORT AND STADIUMS
At the newly opened Porvorim Gymkhana, just off the National Highway NH 66 that connects Mumbai to southern India, an Olympic size 50m swimming pool is only one of three pools. Another one is dedicated to diving, the third for the recreational swimmer, but the 50m pool comes with attached starting blocks meant for competitors.
Inside, three badminton courts, four units for table tennis, two snooker tables, two glass-walled squash courts with a small viewing deck and an indoor room for chess, carrom clearly spell out the gymkhana’s ambitions: to hold competitive events. Outdoor pickleball courts are still under construction at the gymkhana—which took over a decade to complete—spread over 20,300 square metres.
The state already has a lot of infrastructure for sport, Khaunte elaborates, like the stadiums built during the Lusophonia Games (a multi-nation, multi-sport event like the Commonwealth Games but for former Portuguese colonies) in 2014, and improvised for the National Games in 2023.
“The infrastructure is already available most of the time—it needs to be tuned in as per the event requirement. The beach allows you to curate a lot of stuff too,” adds Khaunte, who is also the Porvorim MLA and a driving force behind the new gymkhana.
The beach—and the sea—was one of the deciding factors for Deepak Raj, the chief executive officer of Yoska, the company that brought Ironman 70.3 to Goa in 2019. When Raj was looking for a venue that checked all the boxes needed for the event—a 1.9km swim (held at Miramar beach), a 91.8km bike ride (which runs from Panjim to the Zuari bridge) and a 21.3km run (back to Miramar)—Goa became an obvious choice.
It was a “marketable venue”, came with government’s support and had a sellable “tourism angle”. “It’s a destination sport and we chose a destination-worthy place,” he says. The event has had five editions so far, missing out two years due to the pandemic.
Others like Mahesh Bhupathi, the chief executive officer of SG Sports-Media-Entertainment (SGSE) that promotes the World Legends Pro T20, wanted to take their league to a place that does not get “world-class cricket” (the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda held eight one-day internationals between 1989-2010 but none since). He hoped to create a festival-like atmosphere, so that people would travel to watch former masters of the game, several of them still bigger names than current cricketers, like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Dale Steyn, as was evident on that January afternoon.
A few people hung around outside the gates of the 1919 Sportz Stadium, standing on their toes occasionally to get a better view of the action. Two men sat by the gate, selling merchandise—T-shirts mostly. Inside, the Suryakumar Yadav Stand had a healthy attendance, mostly men sitting on unfinished cemented steps. An assortment of food and beverage counters and a smattering of Porta-potty completed the picture.
When SGSE was working on the concept, they didn’t have a venue in mind before Bhupathi was introduced to Kamala Prasad Yadav, the founder and chairman of real estate firm Venture Building Dreams and the brains behind the 1919 Sportz Stadium. Yadav, also the sarpanch of Chicalim village (which is about 20km west of the stadium near the older Dabolim airport) panchayat, had bought the land in Verna in 2021 and turned it into a stadium so his children, both promising cricketers, could train with ease.
With nine pitches, floodlights for night-time matches and an initial seating capacity for 5,000, Yadav intends to expand the capacity to 25,000, which will allow the venue to possibly host international matches, besides adding an academy and a 120-room hotel through a joint-venture. He says that given the limited infrastructure in the state, he felt something needed to be done for all aspiring cricketers.
“This will definitely help Goa cricket,” says Yadav, who speaks in a careful, measured manner amid long pauses. “We didn’t have such a ground in Goa where young talent could practice and play matches. Goa’s traditional sport is football, but it is dying and cricket is overtaking it. You see more cricketers coming up than footballers.”
He adds that their bookings are adequately healthy, with some celebrity cricket, a tournament for doctors besides enquiries from Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a two-year-old annual T10 (10-overs-a-side) cricket league played with a tennis ball. The Delhi Capitals’ cricket team practised for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at this venue earlier this year.
“When I was introduced to the owner,” says the former tennis Grand Slam doubles champion Bhupathi, “I found him to be passionate about cricket. The stadium (which overlooks a set of hills) itself had an English county feel. He (Yadav) invested in the floodlights and was happy to partner with us.”
RUN-RATE FOR REVENUE
In 2022, when the Goa government signed a memoranda of understanding (MoU) for five years with the Goa Ironman 70.3, it laid the genesis of this idea—to develop the state into a sporting destination. The World Pro Beach Volleyball followed in South Goa, then the WTT Star Contender among others. The IRL street races were held in partnership with the Entertainment Society of Goa, which comes under the tourism ministry, while the ministry was also one of the sponsors for the World Legends Pro T20.
Tourism generates close to 17% of the state GDP, contributing to 40-45% of direct and indirect employment. The narrative of “Goa beyond beaches” will attempt to bolster these figures even as foreign tourists, whose focus is on the increasingly more crowded beaches, dwindle and Indian visitors—who have a bigger list of things to do on a holiday—grow in numbers.
This beyond-beaches focus includes wellness, Ayurveda (Dhargalim village near Mopa has the nearly four-year-old All India Institute of Ayurveda), adventure, culinary experiences, heritage tours, among others. “We realised sport has become one of the two economies which is moving fast, keeping in mind Gen Z and the Gen Alpha,” adds Khaunte, seated in his department of tourism office in Patto, Panjim.
“The second is the concert economy.”
Any large sporting event would bring in teams, participants, support staff, event organisers besides fans and media. Local restaurants—from the once humble beach shacks to more sophisticated boutique establishments—hotels and casinos will get higher footfalls while car rentals and cabs cash in too as GST revenues go up for the exchequer.
For instance, the National Finals of the Dream Sports Championship Football (under-16 age category) 2025 in May this year had eight boys’ and eight girls’ teams battling for the titles over the course of over a week at the SAG Benaulim Football Ground, Utorda Sports Complex and Raia Football Ground. That’s at least 500 people—not including spectators—for over a week, which is an estimated 3,000-4,000 room nights, a healthy inventory for the state from a small-scale sporting event.
“The beauty of motorsport,” says Akhilesh Reddy, chairman and managing director of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd (RPPL), promoters of IRF, “is that when motorsport grows, it grows employment, it grows industrialisation and proportionately, it grows the GDP.”
Seated at the gallery for viewers on race day, against the occasional roar of passing cars with his cellphone buzzing non-stop on silent mode, Reddy just about makes time for a quick chat amid a mounting list of to-dos. He takes the example of Sunburn, the 20-year-old annual electronic music festival, which had a deep, enduring impact on music and tourism in Goa before it moved to Pune.
“Lots of people come here and if something happens in Goa, it gets acknowledged,” he says, as a way of pointing out why this state generates media attention.
CHALLENGES REMAIN
For Nihal Sarin, understandably, the location or venue of an event makes no difference.
The chess grandmaster, now ranked in the world’s top 25, says the venue is immaterial to him but admits that it might be different for different people. Before the chess World Cup last year, Sarin said in September, “I stay neutral, try to play the best chess I can. Wherever I am.”
Goa might seem like an odd choice for a chess event, given that it does not have any strong connections to the sport unlike a Chennai or a Mumbai and is played indoors, with players hunched over a board for hours. But when the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was considering a venue for its World Cup to be held in November of 2025, Goa emerged as a strong contender because the state government and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) provided strong guarantees on funding, security and logistics.
“Goa is actively positioning itself as a sports tourism hub, (with) good air links and enough hotel capacity to handle more than 200 players and delegations from around the world,” a FIDE spokesperson wrote in an emailed response.
Unlike Sarin, location makes a difference to players travelling from abroad, their support staff and administrators. Even if chess is mostly played indoors, the host location matters because of climate, time zone, travel distances, connectivity, food, hotels and language, which influence how players sleep, prepare, organise themselves, and recover during a long event. With its strongly developed tourist culture, a wide range of available cuisines and many English speaking residents, Goa becomes an appealing choice of destination.
Getting athletes to Goa might be easier, but building fandom does not have a defined formula. Even the biggest cities, like Mumbai and Bengaluru, with their well-established and long-standing sporting traditions, struggle to fill stadiums for anything other than T20 Internationals involving India. Filled stadiums are not just subject to ticket pricing but also to access, interest in the sport, visibility and habit. Even before the Indian Super League (ISL) imploded this season, football observers noted that in football-loving Goa too, stadium numbers had been reducing over time.
Just a week before the start of the Goa Street Races, there were no hoardings up on the road leading to the airport or elsewhere in the neighbourhood. Reddy says their organisation did not have adequate time to prepare for the event and focused instead on getting the infrastructure in place. During the races, almost all the branding was on the “celebrity” owners of the teams, like actors John Abraham, Naga Chaitanya and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly.
“As we don’t have the racing culture, if I put the drivers’ photos and the drivers’ names, people really wouldn’t care about it because they don’t know who they are,” explains Reddy. “One of the drivers here (Neel Jani) has been a winner in the Le Mans (a 24-hour endurance race in France) but people wouldn’t know him.”
“For people who know the sport and for Europe, he’s a superstar. Over here, for us, the superstars are only the (film) heroes. I really hope at some point, people look forward to knowing who the drivers are, care about which team he/she is with.”
The challenge of filling stadiums—an important criterion for event organisers (besides television coverage)—goes beyond awareness and interest. It’s also about access—more challenging for visitors than for locals in Goa. Often spoken of as being equivalent to a city, Goa is a state, spread over approximately 3,700 sq. km with a population density of under 400 people per sq. km—compared to Mumbai, which is at 27,000.
Yadav admits that while Verna maybe centrally located—geographically, it’s roughly halfway between Goa’s northern and southern ends—it does not have public transport access. Personal vehicles, fairly common in Goa, are mandatory to get to places like Mopa, Arpora or 1919 Sportz though some others, like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Bambolim that recently hosted the UTT, have marginally better public transport access.
One of the organisers, who did not wish to be quoted, says that Goa’s hotels and eating out are expensive for younger, upcoming players. Being a small state, some event organisers have experienced difficulties in accessing material and labour.
Then there is the debate over whether Goa needs more tourists. The Times of India reported last September that the state with a population of just over one-and-a-half million people attracts six times that number in tourists. There are the obvious fallouts, the report adds, of congestion, inadequate management of garbage disposal, erratic availability of electricity and water besides stories of hostility towards tourists. Environmentalists warn of growth that could come at the detriment of the state’s natural green cover and space, which attracts tourists—and settlers—in the first place.
But despite the challenges and skepticism, sports tourism is on a rapid rise. Watching sport in Goa’s grounds and stadiums is a less suffocating experience than other big cities. Since its inception over a decade ago, the ISL has held football matches in Goa for the franchise of FC Goa. But football in the state is on the decline, as Khaunte also admits, leaving grounds with fewer users. As cricket’s popularity here increases, also because of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Goa government and tournament organisers believe there is space for other sporting disciplines to flourish.
“The whole idea is that you keep adding the ‘S’,” says Khaunte. “So, if it is sun, sand, sea, now add sports, spirituality and software to it.”
“Goa is a massive property for us,” adds Bhupathi. “We want to consolidate that because everyone wants to come here.”
Arun Janardhan (@iArunJ) is a Mumbai-based journalist who covers sports, business leaders and lifestyle.