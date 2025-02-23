Not just for members: Reinventing golf for a new generation of fans

It’s the third day of the $2 million International Series (IS) India golf tournament and a 15-year-old amateur is on the verge of making the “cut", to earn a space amongst the top half of the field that will play the final 36 holes. “Lamb among wolves," whispers his coach, Deepinder Singh Kullar, and adds, “…but he’s holding his own," as Kartik Singh launches another impeccable drive straight down the middle of the fairway. The crowd erupts in applause. Kartik goes on to make the grade—an astonishing achievement for a lad who’s technically still a junior.

The DLF Golf & Country Club is Kartik’s home course, and he’s got plenty of support in the gallery from his peer group. There are more children and teenagers following the golf at this event than adults, shooting Instagram Reels, and doing live feeds on social media; over the next four days over 15,000 people attend the tournament. For those of us oblivious to this demographic shift in golf, the event is an eye-opener: a clear indication that golf’s future is louder, younger, and unapologetically Asian. The game is reverse-ageing: a sport once synonymous with hushed country clubs now has Gen-Z’s attention.

And the one player this young viewership adores is unquestionably Bryson DeChambeau. With 1.7 million followers and 270 million views on his YouTube channel, DeChambeau is credibly the most popular golfer on the planet, beaming content directly to fans who aren’t interested in tuning into hours-long tournament broadcasts. Instead they tune into entertaining content like DeChambeau’s viral Break 50, series in which he tries to break 50 (a never-achieved score in golf) by partnering with people from across the spectrum; one of his popular episodes features US President Donald Trump. He’s not alone either: golf influencers like Paige Spiranac, Grant Horvat and Rick Shiels have millions of followers, sponsor deals, and sway that most playing professionals don’t.

This shift, in both—the kind of content consumed, and the platforms its viewed on—is queering the pitch for television networks and established tours. Historically, sale of media rights have made up the lion’s share of revenue for professional sports tourneys. DeChambeau’s videos have an average viewership of five million. Compare that to the 2.73 million viewers who tuned in to NBC’s weekend coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup coverage in the US. And Chambeau’s average viewers skew under 35—a demographic advertisers pay premiums to reach, and one traditional golf broadcasts struggle to capture.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, that backs the International Series, has ridden and leveraged this cultural shift.At LIV events there’s music playing while players line up and take their shots. The galleries are loud: the fans have even been known to boo and there are plenty of rahs. The league’s alternative formats (54 holes), no cuts (thereby ensuring that star players don’t exit the event early), and team competition has created an alternative to the traditional 72 hole four-day event. In its quest for global credentials the league tied up with the Asian Tour to support ten $2million dollar events in emerging golf markets every year. And that’s the genesis of the International Series.

At the International Series India event, its clear that the organisers have taken a few pages out of the LIV playbook. Rahul Singh, head of the International Series, concurs, “It’s the first time we brought some of LIV’s ethos and integrated it into an International Series event. The concerts, the entertainment, the F&B…and that’s what made this event really special," adding that the India event has set the benchmark for the series’ nine events in the Philippines, Korea, Morocco, China, and Chinese Taipei.

To experience the DLF Golf & Country Club, a private, members-only establishment— emblematic of the exclusivity that is associated with golf in this country—transformed into a cornucopia of entertainment with simulators, F&B marquees, big viewing screens, and evening concerts by the likes of Euphoria, Indian Ocean and the like, is unprecedented. “We’re focused on growing the audience. And for that you’ve got to see sport as entertainment…Its not just about 72 holes of stroke play," says Singh.

DLF’s sponsorship of the International Series India mirrors strategies by global players like Mission Hills (China) and Yas Links (UAE), that have used golf to market integrated luxury developments. An apartment in DLF’s premium luxury projects—The Dahlias and The Camelias—that overlook the golf course reportedly sells for over ₹100 crore.

Aakash Ohri, DLF’s joint managing director and chief business officer, dismisses any suggestion that the event was aimed at driving demand for DLF’s premium realty, insisting that its a stage for global branding. “This isn’t about hard-selling apartments," says Ohri. “Products in the super luxury category are pitched and showcased, not sold. This event was a showcase, for the event and the club, and we take a lot of pride that NRIs around the world are talking about the course," he counters.

Over the tournament weekend in Gurugram, after the weather plays spoilsport, the players need to play extra holes on both days for the event to finish on time. In another leaf from LIV’s playbook, a shotgun start (where players tee of simultaneously from different holes) is utilised to save time. In the end it’s Ollie Schniederjans, a former world No.1 amateur, and ex-PGA Tour player, who posts a comeback win. As someone who’s been at the top of the heap amongst his peers, and then gone through a prolonged struggle with injuries and ensuing swing changes, the victory signals a return to form and a shot at getting into the primary LIV Golf League.

“To get the opportunity to play 27 holes with a player like (Joaquin) Niemann, on a golf course like this…that’s why I’m here," he says, elaborating on why he chose to play the International Series in Asia rather than the Korn Ferry Tour in the US. Schniederjans points out another facet of pro golf that is gaining steam, both with fans and players—team golf. While the Ryder and President Cups have always been popular, pro golf has overwhelmingly been an individual sport. “I loved being part of a team in my amateur days…It brought out the best in me, and I can’t wait to have that again which is one of the reasons I want to get into LIV," he said after his win.

Team golf isn’t just a gimmick. Individual sports struggle to monetise fandom (think tennis versus IPL). And pro golf team events can also be extremely lucrative—the Ryder Cup generates more than $200 million for host economies—and could be a great way to amplify the game’s impact in India. “We did bid for the Presidents’ Cup in 2015, but unfortunately that didn’t work out. It’s not on the agenda right now but I wouldn’t rule anything out in the future," says Ohri, while clarifying that DLF’s sponsorship agreement does not extend beyond the 2025 edition of the International Series India.

Whether the tourney returns, or better still, a LIV Golf League event comes to India in 2026, remains to be seen. For all its innovation, the International Series remains an outlier. It’s back to business at next month’s $2.25 million Hero Indian Open. As has been the case in the past, expect inspired performances by local players and a full-strength Asian Tour field. More sport and less spectacle. Will we double down on decorum, or just crank up the volume?

Meraj Shah is a Delhi-based writer, golfer and television producer.

