Not just for members: Reinventing golf for a new generation of fans

“To get the opportunity to play 27 holes with a player like (Joaquin) Niemann, on a golf course like this…that’s why I’m here," he says, elaborating on why he chose to play the International Series in Asia rather than the Korn Ferry Tour in the US. Schniederjans points out another facet of pro golf that is gaining steam, both with fans and players—team golf. While the Ryder and President Cups have always been popular, pro golf has overwhelmingly been an individual sport. “I loved being part of a team in my amateur days…It brought out the best in me, and I can’t wait to have that again which is one of the reasons I want to get into LIV," he said after his win.