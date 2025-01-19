Indian golf fans in for a treat when Bryson DeChambeau comes to Gurugram
SummaryChampion golfer Bryson DeChambeau will be teeing off in Gurugram on 30 January, as Indian golf in 2025 starts of with a bang
Expect fireworks on 30 January, when Bryson DeChambeau unleashes his driver on the opening hole at the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram (you can be quite certain he won’t tee off with an iron), and dispatches the ball to landing areas that even the course designer—Gary Player—wouldn’t have considered possible. One can only speculate, but, if you are planning to go watch the International Series India presented by DLF, expect the biggest galleries ever seen on a golf course in the country.
2025’s opening salvo for golf fans promises to set a new bar for the sport in the country. It’s not that we haven’t had golfing superstars play in India before: none other than Tiger Woods played a round with Hero Motors CEO Pawan Munjal at the Delhi Golf Club a few years back. But that wasn’t exactly a well-publicised affair. And it wasn’t competition.