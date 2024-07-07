Golf: Why Bryson DeChambeau is anything but boring
SummarySometimes ridiculed for his unorthodox style the US Open winner is now a golfing icon who cannot be ignored
“I don’t play boring golf…" said Bryson DeChambeau when asked about why he hit a driver on the last hole of the US Open (13-16 June). On the other side of the world, members of a tony golf club in the suburbs of Delhi, watching the live broadcast, cringed when they heard him say that. “Boring golf?" repeated one and shook his head east to west…(most golfers would consider that phrase an oxymoron).
It’s the kind of comment you hear from people who don’t play, or know much, about golf. And it’s precisely the kind of off the cuff remark—one that is easily misconstrued—that DeChambeau makes ever so often. No one can accuse the two-time US Open Champion of being boring—on or off the golf course.
But DeChambeau wasn’t insinuating that his peers played an unimaginative brand of golf: He was merely emphasising that, for him, playing to the gallery came first, sometimes at his own peril. At the US Open it nearly cost him the championship: Instead of playing safe on the last hole, DeChambeau hit an errant driver and then needed not one, but two miracle shots to extricate himself—first from next to a tree stump and then from a bunker—and win. You can argue with DeChambeau’s strategy, but not with his ambition: to play golf to the highest standard, and to make sure that it’s riveting to watch.