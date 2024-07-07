Golf: Why Bryson DeChambeau is anything but boring

There was a time that DeChambeau was considered a ‘mad scientist’, by his peers and fans alike. Today, though, it’s more likely that other players have not tried aping his technique simply because they’re not sure of their abilities to pull it off. Meanwhile, the tables have turned: The outlier is now a two-time US Open Champion. You don’t win the ‘toughest test in golf,’ twice unless you’ve got serious mettle. DeChambeau will still have his detractors, but at the very least he’ll make them question their reasons, their biases, and their prejudices. DeChambeau holds up a mirror to more than a few of us. And every sport gains most from those that face it the best.