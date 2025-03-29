Hero Indian Open 2025: Is the Gary Player Course the toughest test in Indian golf?
SummaryDiscover why the Gary Player Course at DLF Golf & Country Club is considered the toughest test in Indian golf. As the Hero Indian Open 2025 unfolds, players face high-stakes challenges on one of Asia’s most demanding layouts
Peering down the 17th fairway from the men’s championship tees of the Gary Player course (DLF Golf & Country Club) in Gurugram, you really have to scour the landscape to locate the landing spot that you’re supposed to be aiming for. “It’s only about 15 yards wide…they’ve narrowed it down," says Vani Kapoor. Amateurs never get this view, and with good reason—the difficulty levels are off the charts.
On this occasion your writer has elected to play from these tees with Kapoor, India’s top-ranked women’s professional, to get a taste of what the players at the ongoing 2025 Hero Indian Open face on the closing stretch. “The last three holes are crucial and that’s where the game can really turn. I wouldn’t try any fancy shots…it’s really hard to recover," she adds. That point is driven home repeatedly over this misguided adventure in which Kapoor does well to shoot one-over par while your writer shoots his entire handicap in three holes.